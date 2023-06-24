Bettendorf blankets Iowa City West with swarming defensive effort 10-0

No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Bettendorf as it controlled Iowa City West's offense 10-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 24.

Carlisle earns narrow win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 2-1

Carlisle topped Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 2-1 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Stop sign: Cascade renders Springville's offense pointless 10-0

Cascade's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Springville 10-0 in Iowa high school softball on June 24.

Creston blanks Iowa City West 12-0

Creston corralled Iowa City West's offense and never let go to fuel a 12-0 victory at Creston High on June 24 in Iowa softball action.

Lisbon blazes early victory trail over Conrad BCLUW 21-3

Lisbon left no doubt in recording a 21-3 beating of Conrad BCLUW in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Maquoketa refuses to yield in shutout of Osage 2-0

Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Maquoketa stopped Osage to the tune of a 2-0 shutout for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 24.

Osage outclasses Johnston 6-3

Johnston was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Osage prevailed 6-3 on June 24 in Iowa softball.

Solon blankets Keokuk with swarming defensive effort 4-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Solon squeeze Keokuk 4-0 in a shutout performance during this Iowa softball game.

Solon smacks Fairfield in shutout victory 8-0

Solon sent Fairfield home scoreless via a dominating defense in an 8-0 decision in Iowa high school softball action on June 24.

Urbandale rolls like thunder over Lisbon 12-4

Urbandale showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Lisbon 12-4 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 24.

