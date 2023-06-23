Abracadabra: Carlisle makes Iowa City Regina's offense disappear 6-0

Carlisle didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Iowa City Regina's attack in a virtuoso 6-0 performance in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson stonewalls Davenport West 2-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squeeze Davenport West 2-0 in a shutout performance in Iowa high school softball action on June 23.

In recent action on June 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Johnston and Davenport West took on West Burlington on June 10 at West Burlington High School.

Clean sheet: Davenport Assumption doesn't allow Lisbon a point 7-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Davenport Assumption's 7-0 blanking of Lisbon in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 23.

In recent action on June 16, Davenport Assumption faced off against Waukon and Lisbon took on Monticello on June 9 at Lisbon High School.

No scoring allowed: Davenport Assumption pushes past Bondurant-Farrar 4-0

A suffocating defense helped Davenport Assumption handle Bondurant-Farrar 4-0 in Iowa high school softball on June 23.

In recent action on June 16, Davenport Assumption faced off against Waukon.

Dubuque Hempstead imposes its will on Letts Louisa-Muscatine 9-3

Dubuque Hempstead showed top form to dominate Letts Louisa-Muscatine during a 9-3 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 23.

Recently on June 13, Dubuque Hempstead squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a softball game.

Dubuque Senior barely beats Marion 3-1

Yes, Dubuque Senior looked relaxed while edging Marion, but no autographs please after its 3-1 victory at Dubuque Senior High on June 23 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 16, Dubuque Senior faced off against Davenport North and Marion took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on June 10 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School.

Manly Central Springs blanks Rockford 14-0

A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Manly Central Springs shutout Rockford 14-0 on June 23 in Iowa softball action.

Blank check: Maquoketa writes off Wyoming Midland with nothing but zeroes 12-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Maquoketa squeeze Wyoming Midland 12-0 in a shutout performance for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 23.

In recent action on June 16, Wyoming Midland faced off against Wilton.

Solon dispatches Carlisle 5-1

Solon trucked Carlisle on the road to a 5-1 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 23.

In recent action on June 16, Solon faced off against Adel ADM.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana baffles Fairfield 5-0

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana sent Fairfield home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 5-0 decision during this Iowa softball game.

West Liberty drums Hudson with resounding beat 7-1

West Liberty scored early and often to roll over Hudson 7-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 14, West Liberty squared off with Wilton in a softball game.

