Powerhouse performance: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson roars to big win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 13-1
Cedar Rapids CR Washington got no credit and no consideration from Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson, which slammed the door 13-1 during this Iowa softball game.
In recent action on June 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Johnston and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Manchester West Delaware on June 16 at Manchester West Delaware High School.
No mercy: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson shuts down Cedar Rapids CR Washington in defensive masterpiece 12-0
Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's impenetrable defense prompted a 12-0 blanking of Cedar Rapids CR Washington in Iowa high school softball action on June 22.
Greene North Butler slides past Riceville in fretful clash 4-3
Greene North Butler edged Riceville 4-3 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Iowa high school softball on June 22.
In recent action on June 15, Riceville faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Greene North Butler took on Manly Central Springs on June 15 at Greene North Butler High School.
