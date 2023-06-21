Over and out: Algona Bishop Garrigan punches through Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9-1

Algona Bishop Garrigan's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura during a 9-1 blowout for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 21.

Vice-grip defense fuels Davenport North's win over Fort Madison 4-0

A suffocating defense helped Davenport North handle Fort Madison 4-0 on June 21 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 17, Davenport North squared off with Durant in a softball game.

Point of emphasis: Donnellson Central Lee posts stop sign on Kalona Hillcrest Academy's offense 15-0

A suffocating defense helped Donnellson Central Lee handle Kalona Hillcrest Academy 15-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 21.

Recently on June 7, Kalona Hillcrest Academy squared off with Keosauqua Van Buren in a softball game.

Fort Madison exerts defensive dominance to doom Davenport North 3-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Fort Madison's 3-0 blanking of Davenport North in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 17, Davenport North faced off against Durant.

Lisbon staggers Edgewood Ed-Co with resounding performance 8-1

Lisbon's river of runs eventually washed away Edgewood Ed-Co in an 8-1 cavalcade in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 21.

In recent action on June 9, Lisbon faced off against Monticello.

Manly Central Springs squeaks past Sheffield West Fork in tight tilt 5-3

Manly Central Springs fans held their breath in an uneasy 5-3 victory over Sheffield West Fork in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 17, Manly Central Springs faced off against Atlantic and Sheffield West Fork took on Greene North Butler on June 7 at Greene North Butler High School.

Maquoketa claims gritty victory against Eldridge North Scott 2-1

Maquoketa weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Eldridge North Scott on June 21 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 10, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Burlington Notre Dame.

Osage rides to cruise-control win over Greene North Butler 9-1

Osage earned its community's accolades after a 9-1 win over Greene North Butler in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 21.

In recent action on June 17, Osage faced off against Armstrong North Union and Greene North Butler took on Manly Central Springs on June 15 at Greene North Butler High School.

Calamus-Wheatland blanks Tipton in shutout performance 10-0

Calamus-Wheatland's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Tipton 10-0 in Iowa high school softball action on June 21.

In recent action on June 12, Tipton faced off against West Liberty and Calamus-Wheatland took on Arlington Starmont on June 6 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

Calamus-Wheatland mauls Tipton in strong effort 12-2

Calamus-Wheatland built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 12-2 win over Tipton in Iowa high school softball on June 21.

In recent action on June 12, Tipton faced off against West Liberty and Calamus-Wheatland took on Arlington Starmont on June 6 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

