Armstrong North Union blanks Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in shutout performance 12-0

Armstrong North Union sent Garner-Hayfield-Ventura home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 12-0 decision on June 20 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona and Armstrong North Union took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on June 9 at Armstrong North Union High School.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson flexes stout defense to thwart Dubuque Wahlert 2-0

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's impenetrable defense prompted a 2-0 blanking of Dubuque Wahlert in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 7, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Johnston on June 9 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.

Cedar Rapids Prairie imposes its will on Dubuque Senior 11-6

Cedar Rapids Prairie turned in a thorough domination of Dubuque Senior 11-6 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 20.

In recent action on June 16, Dubuque Senior faced off against Davenport North.

Dubuque Hempstead takes victory lap past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 13-1

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Dubuque Hempstead put away Cedar Rapids CR Washington 13-1 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 20.

Dubuque Hempstead deals goose eggs to Cedar Rapids CR Washington in fine defensive showing 10-0

Dubuque Hempstead corralled Cedar Rapids CR Washington's offense and never let go to fuel a 10-0 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 20.

Dubuque Wahlert rides to cruise-control win over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 12-1

Dubuque Wahlert lit up the scoreboard on June 20 to propel past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson for a 12-1 victory in Iowa high school softball on June 20

Marion dispatches Central DeWitt 8-4

Marion knocked off Central DeWitt 8-4 in Iowa high school softball action on June 20.

In recent action on June 10, Marion faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

Blank check: Wilton writes off Sigourney with nothing but zeroes 1-0

Wilton's defense was a brick wall that stopped Sigourney cold, resulting in a 1-0 victory on June 20 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 16, Wilton faced off against Wyoming Midland.

