Greene North Butler sinks Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar with solid showing 5-2

Greene North Butler called "game" in the waning moments of a 5-2 defeat of Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar at Greene North Butler High on June 19 in Iowa softball action.

Take a seat: Manly Central Springs owns Nashua-Plainfield in huge victory 17-1

Manly Central Springs painted a masterpiece of offensive softball all over the canvas of Nashua-Plainfield's pitching for a 17-1 win in Iowa high school softball on June 19.

In recent action on June 12, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Rockford and Manly Central Springs took on Greene North Butler on June 15 at Greene North Butler High School.

Halt: Osage pushes the mute button on Lake Mills' offense 9-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Osage as it shut out Lake Mills 9-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 14, Osage squared off with Manly Central Springs in a softball game.

Boxed in: Wilton's defense bottles Tipton's attack 18-0

Wilton unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Tipton in an 18-0 shutout during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 12, Tipton faced off against West Liberty and Wilton took on West Liberty on June 14 at Wilton High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.