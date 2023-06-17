Adel ADM mollywopps Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 10-2

Adel ADM raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 10-2 win over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Camanche claims gritty victory against Wilton 3-2

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Camanche defeated Wilton 3-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

In recent action on June 7, Wilton faced off against West Liberty.

Davenport North outclasses Durant 8-4

Davenport North tipped and eventually toppled Durant 8-4 in Iowa high school softball on June 17.

Recently on June 9, Davenport North squared off with Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk in a softball game.

Bent but not broken: Davenport North weathers scare to dispatch Durant 4-2

Yes, Davenport North looked relaxed while edging Durant, but no autographs please after its 4-2 victory during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk.

No pain, no gain: Manly Central Springs overcomes Atlantic 6-3

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Manly Central Springs will take its 6-3 victory over Atlantic at Manly Central Springs High on June 17 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 13, Manly Central Springs faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan.

Manson NW Webster engulfs Britt West Hancock in point barrage 18-1

Manson NW Webster dismissed Britt West Hancock by an 18-1 count in Iowa high school softball action on June 17.

Marion Linn-Mar pockets narrow victory over Urbandale 9-8

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Marion Linn-Mar nipped Urbandale 9-8 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 10, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Ankeny Centennial.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon slides past Boone in fretful clash 3-1

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon swapped jabs before dispatching Boone 3-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

In recent action on June 9, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Truro Interstate 35.

Osage comes to play in easy win over Armstrong North Union 9-2

Osage's river of runs eventually washed away Armstrong North Union in a 9-2 cavalcade at Osage High on June 17 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 7, Osage faced off against Rockford and Armstrong North Union took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on June 9 at Armstrong North Union High School.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk earns stressful win over Marion Linn-Mar 2-1

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Marion Linn-Mar 2-1 on June 17 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 10, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Ankeny Centennial and Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk took on Davenport Central on June 9 at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High School.

Wilton takes victory lap past Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 10-1

Wilton flexed its muscle and floored Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 10-1 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 17.

In recent action on June 7, Wilton faced off against West Liberty.

Winterset outlasts Manly Central Springs in topsy-turvy battle 4-1

Winterset notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Manly Central Springs 4-1 in Iowa high school softball action on June 17.

Recently on June 13, Manly Central Springs squared off with Algona Bishop Garrigan in a softball game.

