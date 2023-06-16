Adel ADM won't be denied in OT victory over Solon 3-2

Extra action was required before Adel ADM could retire Solon in a 3-2 OT victory on June 16 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 9, Adel ADM faced off against Eldridge North Scott.

Sweating it out: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy edges Manly Central Springs 3-1

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy fans held their breath in an uneasy 3-1 victory over Manly Central Springs during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 2, Manly Central Springs faced off against Rockford and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Marion on June 10 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School.

Cedar Rapids Xavier finds its footing in sprinting past Burlington 6-1

Cedar Rapids Xavier rolled past Burlington for a comfortable 6-1 victory in Iowa high school softball on June 16.

In recent action on June 10, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Alleman North Polk.

Defensive dominance: Cedar Rapids Xavier stymies Burlington 3-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Burlington in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

In recent action on June 10, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Alleman North Polk.

Halt: Davenport Assumption refuses to yield to Monona MFL MarMac 10-0

Davenport Assumption's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Monona MFL MarMac 10-0 on June 16 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 10, Davenport Assumption faced off against Wapello.

Gooseggs: Davenport Assumption hands Waukon a shutout 10-0

No worries, Davenport Assumption's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 10-0 shutout of Waukon in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

Recently on June 10, Davenport Assumption squared off with Wapello in a softball game.

Dubuque Senior imposes its will on Davenport North 8-2

Dubuque Senior's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 8-2 win over Davenport North in Iowa high school softball action on June 16.

Clean sheet: Dubuque Senior doesn't allow Davenport North a point 10-0

Dubuque Senior's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Davenport North 10-0 on June 16 in Iowa softball.

Ministry of defense: Gilbert blanks Solon 2-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Gilbert's 2-0 blanking of Solon at Gilbert High on June 16 in Iowa softball action.

Manchester West Delaware chalks up convincing victory over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 14-1

Manchester West Delaware delivered all the smoke to disorient Cedar Rapids CR Washington and flew away with a 14-1 win in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon blanks Gilbert 9-0

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Gilbert 9-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 9, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Truro Interstate 35.

Waukee Northwest collects skin-tight win against Marion Linn-Mar 4-2

The cardiac kids of Waukee Northwest unleashed every advantage to outlast Marion Linn-Mar 4-2 in Iowa high school softball on June 16.

Recently on June 10, Marion Linn-Mar squared off with Ankeny Centennial in a softball game.

Score no more: Waverly-Sr's defense is flawless in stopping Charles City 7-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Waverly-Sr's 7-0 blanking of Charles City in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

Score no more: Williamsburg's defense is flawless in stopping Muscatine 4-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Williamsburg proved that in blanking Muscatine 4-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 10, Williamsburg faced off against Davenport Assumption and Muscatine took on Williamsburg on June 9 at Muscatine High School.

Score no more: Wilton's defense is flawless in stopping Wyoming Midland 15-0

Wilton's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Wyoming Midland 15-0 during this Iowa softball game.

