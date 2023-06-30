Cedar Rapids Xavier records thin win against Dubuque Wahlert 5-4

Cedar Rapids Xavier edged Dubuque Wahlert 5-4 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Letts Louisa-Muscatine sprints past Davenport North 5-1

No quarter was granted as Letts Louisa-Muscatine blunted Davenport North's plans 5-1 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 30.

West Des Moines Valley knocks out victory beat against West Liberty 7-4

West Des Moines Valley called "game" in the waning moments of a 7-4 defeat of West Liberty in Iowa high school softball action on June 30.

Williamsburg passes stress test against Muscatine 5-1

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Williamsburg still prevailed 5-1 against Muscatine in Iowa high school softball on June 30.

