The scoreboard needed maintenance after it took extended periods for Dubuque Hempstead to nick Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 6-3 at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on June 13 in Iowa softball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.