Dubuque Senior's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 8-2 win over Davenport North in Iowa high school softball action on June 16.
In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and Dubuque Senior took on Iowa City on June 7 at Dubuque Senior High School.
