Dubuque Hempstead corralled Cedar Rapids CR Washington's offense and never let go to fuel a 10-0 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 20.
In recent action on June 13, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Manchester West Delaware on June 16 at Manchester West Delaware High School.
