In recent action on June 21, Tipton faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Iowa City Regina took on Carlisle on June 23 at Carlisle High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.