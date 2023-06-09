Lisbon's defense was a brick wall that stopped Maynard West Central cold, resulting in a 16-0 victory in Iowa high school softball action on June 9.
In recent action on June 5, Lisbon faced off against Springville and Maynard West Central took on Stanwood North Cedar on May 27 at Maynard West Central High School.
