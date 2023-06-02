No worries, Manly Central Springs' defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 13-0 shutout of Rockford in Iowa high school softball on June 2.
In recent action on May 26, Manly Central Springs faced off against Greene North Butler and Rockford took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on May 26 at Rockford High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.