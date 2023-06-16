Dubuque Senior's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Davenport North 10-0 on June 16 in Iowa softball.
In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and Dubuque Senior took on Iowa City on June 7 at Dubuque Senior High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.