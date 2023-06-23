It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Davenport Assumption's 7-0 blanking of Lisbon in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 23.

In recent action on June 16, Davenport Assumption faced off against Waukon and Lisbon took on Monticello on June 9 at Lisbon High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.