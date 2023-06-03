Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jackson Junction Turkey Valley as it was blanked 12-0 by Charles City in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 3.

In recent action on May 30, Charles City faced off against Waverly-Sr.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.