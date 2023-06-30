Cedar Rapids Xavier edged Dubuque Wahlert 5-4 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on June 16, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Burlington and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on June 20 at Dubuque Wahlert.
