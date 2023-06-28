Cedar Rapids Prairie walked the high-wire before edging Marion Linn-Mar 4-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 28.
In recent action on June 20, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Dubuque Senior and Marion Linn-Mar took on Urbandale on June 17 at Marion Linn-Mar High School.
