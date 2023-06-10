Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy edged Marion 3-1 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 10.

In recent action on June 6, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Waterloo West and Marion took on Decorah on June 3 at Marion High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.