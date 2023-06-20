Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's impenetrable defense prompted a 2-0 blanking of Dubuque Wahlert in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on June 7, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Johnston on June 9 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
