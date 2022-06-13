GHV takes both games of doubleheader against North Iowa, gets back to .500

The Cardinals definitely rode a wave of emotions on Monday, winning both games of a doubleheader against North Iowa by scores of 5-3 and 10-6, respectively.

In the first game, it was Emily Van Dusseldorp who served as the hero.

With the score tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh, Van Dusseldorp stepped up to the plate with two runners on and one out.

"I didn't put pressure on myself," she said. "I just knew I had to hit the ball like I know how to do, and then it worked out, I guess."

Work out it did, as she ripped a two-RBI single to right field that put her team up 5-3. However, GHV still needed to finish things off in the bottom of the frame.

Kylie Hughes had just given up three runs two innings prior that tied the game. Her team needed her to pitch a complete game in game one, and she delivered.

Bouncing back from the rough fifth inning, Hughes slammed the door and tossed a scoreless seventh to win the game.

"It felt really good," Hughes said. "I knew we needed to finish it, and my teammates helped me a lot. We really pushed through the last inning."

After such a thrilling win, the Cardinals needed to regroup and get locked back in for game two.

In terms of the excitement level, Van Dusseldorp and Hughes agreed that it's easier to get hyped up for a second game when the mindset is positive coming off of a win.

That excitement was clear to see, as the Cardinals loaded the bases in each of the first four innings.

Only getting one run out of it in the first two, the Bison loaded the bases themselves and put four runs on the board to take a 4-1 lead.

Learning its lesson and experiencing a bit of a wake up call, GHV responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

With two RBIs from Payton Harle and an RBI apiece from Aly Derr, Sophie Juenger and Hughes in the frame, GHV started to put things together with runners on base.

"I didn't want them to put extra pressure on themselves when the bases were loaded and still keep the same approach," Cardinals head coach Sydney Holmes said. "Just relax, settle in and have confidence that they can do it whether there's runners on base or not."

For the next few frames, the game turned into a back-and-forth battle. North Iowa scored two runs in the top of the fourth to tie things up at six, then the Cardinals responded yet again with three runs in the bottom of the inning. They would go on to tack on an insurance run in the sixth and win the game 10-4.

Those back and forth types of games are ones teams want to win, and GHV won two of them in one night.

"That's always where we wanna be at the end," Van Dusseldorp said. "When things go up and down, we just work our best to get up."

