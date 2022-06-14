GHV softball manages pressure through trust

Pressure is a part of sports.

A free throw during a tied game that has under a second left. A field goal attempt for the win. A putt on the 18th green.

In Emily Van Dusseldorp's case on Monday night against North Iowa, it was a plate appearance in the top of the seventh with the score tied 3-3.

With two runners on, Dusseldorp delivered with a two-RBI knock into right that put the Cardinals up 5-3 and proved to be the winning hit.

"Emily is someone who sometimes can get down on herself, and she hadn't had the best at-bats earlier in the game," GHV coach Sydney Holmes said. "She just stepped up and made a great play when we needed it. It was great to see that confidence from her, and I knew she could do it. She's just gotta know she can do it, too, so hopefully that helps."

That's a big part of what Holmes wants her team to understand. There's no need for added pressure. Treat every moment the same and let the game come to you.

In game two, that lesson was learned after a few innings.

Loading the bases in each of the first four innings, the Cardinals only had one run to show for it after two. After North Iowa loaded the bases and scored four runs in the third inning, the pressure was certainly on.

Failing to capitalize to a great extent in the first two innings, Holmes wanted her team to keep the same approach even though they were down 4-1.

Sure enough, GHV came through with five runs in the third. They allowed the Bison to tie the game in the fourth, but responded yet again with three more runs in the bottom of the frame.

"We're doing a great job of being good teammates and working through the hard innings," Kylie Hughes said.

That's all Holmes wants to see from her team.

With a thrilling win in game one and a back-and-forth victory in game two, the Cardinals were tested twice in one night. They passed the tests with flying colors both times.

The same confidence Holmes had in Van Dusseldorp to come through with a big hit is the same confidence she wants her team to have in each other.

"Just have confidence that they can do it," Holmes said. "Not putting the extra pressure on yourself and just maintaining confidence the whole time."

Confidence in oneself and confidence in your teammates is how the Cardinals put together a 2-0 night to get back to .500.

Moving forward, that's the same mentality they want to have as the season progresses. Win or lose, if that atmosphere remains intact the team believes they have a shot in any game.

"We just trust in each other," Van Dusseldorp said. "We know what we're doing, and there are errors sometimes, but in the end we can trust each other."

