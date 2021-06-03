GHV becomes more 'confident' as a complete team

Sydney Holmes uttered the word. As did freshman Aly Derr and senior mainstay Maddie Graham.
Around Garner-Hayfield-Ventura softball, being confident is at a new level for everyone around the 2021 version of its team.
"We're a lot stronger," Graham said. "I just feel like we know what to do. We were so young last year. We've all grown a lot since last year."
Through four games, that confidence is glowing.
The Cardinals are 3-1 both overall and in the Top of Iowa West, which equals last season's win total in a COVID-19 shortened season. The cast of players is very similar, and while there's still a solid amount of youth, each gained sizable playing time in 2020 that provided a year of experience.
And an additional year of that confidence.
"Having that tough experience, we have confidence to step up," said Holmes, GHV's first-year head coach. "We'd like to compete at the conference level."
Since a 25-3-3 season back in 2007, the Cardinals have only had one season (2015) where they eclipsed 15 wins in a season. Over the last five years, their win totals are as follows: Three, nine, eight, four and seven.
A freshman class that has seen varsity contributors in other sports are once again factors in the lineup this summer.
"It's helping our athletics really nicely," Derr said. "The previous years haven't been so great. We all enjoy everything together. We've been on a grind the first week."
The offense has been the focal point of early victories.
GHV run-ruled Forest City and West Hancock to open the season, then scored four runs against one of the favorites to win a conference title in Belmond-Klemme before plating nine runs against Bishop Garrigan on Wednesday night.
It is averaging 10.7 runs per game so far.
"That's going to be our key to success," Holmes said. "One through nine, we're a lot more patient at the plate. That's a huge growth. We wanted to be the ones run-ruling."
Holmes was an assistant the last two years before being elevated to the head coaching role. It has been a smooth transition for her and the players.
"Continuing to build that familiarity with each other," she said.
Graham is the lone senior on the squad. Holmes called her "the perfect quiet leader," a title that Graham agrees with.
"We all have a very good relationship," the pitcher said. "I feel like I do a better job of showing up to practice and doing the little things instead of being a vocal leader."
The Broncos won 7-4 over GHV on Tuesday. The latter was trailing 2-1 through five innings before the former plated five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to balloon the lead.
Still, Holmes left that contest feeling, you guessed it, confident.
"It was frustrating because we hit the ball really well, we just didn't string them together and we had a couple key mistakes that were the difference in the ball game," she said. "We can hang with anybody, so when we step on the field, we know that good things can happen."
Graham hopes that when the regular season is nearing the conclusion, the Cardinals are in the mix for a top-3 finish.
"Last year, we didn't play (each team) twice; now we know we can come back and beat them," she said.
GHV winning a postseason game is a talking point to achieve this summer.
"Let's hope we have a good rest of the season," Derr said. "Right now, we're starting off the season well."
