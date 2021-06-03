GHV becomes more 'confident' as a complete team

"It's helping our athletics really nicely," Derr said. "The previous years haven't been so great. We all enjoy everything together. We've been on a grind the first week."

The offense has been the focal point of early victories.

GHV run-ruled Forest City and West Hancock to open the season, then scored four runs against one of the favorites to win a conference title in Belmond-Klemme before plating nine runs against Bishop Garrigan on Wednesday night.

It is averaging 10.7 runs per game so far.

"That's going to be our key to success," Holmes said. "One through nine, we're a lot more patient at the plate. That's a huge growth. We wanted to be the ones run-ruling."

Holmes was an assistant the last two years before being elevated to the head coaching role. It has been a smooth transition for her and the players.

"Continuing to build that familiarity with each other," she said.

Graham is the lone senior on the squad. Holmes called her "the perfect quiet leader," a title that Graham agrees with.