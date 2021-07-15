Four Comets on All-NEIC first team

Kiki Connell and Lydia Staudt set the table at the top of the Charles City lineup, getting on base at an efficient rate. Rachel Chambers and Ashlyn Hoeft followed in the order, belting home runs and driving those two in.

All four ended up on the Northeast Iowa All-Conference first team released earlier in the week.

The Comets finished the year at 24-12 after a Class 4A regional semifinal loss to ninth-ranked West Delaware. Connell is the lone member of the quartet that is departing.

Heading off to UNI to run track, Connell was third in the conference in batting average (.492) and on base percentage (.537) while notching the most hits with 60.

Her and Staudt were the top two base stealers and hitters in the league. A junior, Staudt crossed home 53 times that was tops in the NEIC. She'll likely take over the leadoff role for Charles City in 2022.

Chambers experienced a breakout year with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs that were tops in the conference and the time of writing this, were top-3 in the state regardless of classification.

The junior infielder was also tops in the league in slugging percentage and total bases.