Former Mason City prep Sami Miller helps lead DMACC softball

Sami Miller knew getting on the field in her freshman season playing softball for Des Moines Area Community would be a challenge.

During one of her first practices at the junior college, there was a moment where she realized that she was no longer a big fish in a little pond. Suddenly, everyone on her team had talent.

But it didn’t matter to the Mason City High School Class of 2020 graduate. She decided she was going to work as hard as she could to get the position she wanted.

“It comes with a lot of time spent after practice, going off and doing weights and all of this other stuff,” Miller said. “Just kind of working towards your goals.”

Miller went on to earn the starting job as a third basemen and has been one of the top sluggers all season long for the Bears. As a freshman, she’s hit 11 doubles, four triples and 10 homeruns, all while maintaining a .327 batting average.

To her former strength and conditioning coach Cody Meyer, none of her success comes as a surprise.

“You could’ve come in here at any time and she was always in the conversation for one of the hardest workers in the room,” Meyer said. “So it does not surprise me one bit. She’s paved her way and everything she’s doing is well-earned.”