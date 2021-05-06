Former Mason City prep Sami Miller helps lead DMACC softball

Sami Miller knew getting on the field in her freshman season playing softball for Des Moines Area Community would be a challenge.
During one of her first practices at the junior college, there was a moment where she realized that she was no longer a big fish in a little pond. Suddenly, everyone on her team had talent.
But it didn’t matter to the Mason City High School Class of 2020 graduate. She decided she was going to work as hard as she could to get the position she wanted.
“It comes with a lot of time spent after practice, going off and doing weights and all of this other stuff,” Miller said. “Just kind of working towards your goals.”
Miller went on to earn the starting job as a third basemen and has been one of the top sluggers all season long for the Bears. As a freshman, she’s hit 11 doubles, four triples and 10 homeruns, all while maintaining a .327 batting average.
To her former strength and conditioning coach Cody Meyer, none of her success comes as a surprise.
“You could’ve come in here at any time and she was always in the conversation for one of the hardest workers in the room,” Meyer said. “So it does not surprise me one bit. She’s paved her way and everything she’s doing is well-earned.”
As a standout for Mason City, she played well against tough Central Iowa Metro League talent and was named first team all-conference after her senior season.
Miller says it was a little less of a challenge for her jumping from high school to college because of just how difficult it was to play against some of the best in the state for the Mohawks.
“You play all those great players obviously. Most of those CIML teams at least had a couple people on each team go Division I,” Miller said. “But at the same time, playing at DMACC, the competition is so much higher because everybody on your team is a D-I player pretty much, and has the potential to play that way.”
On Wednesday, Miller and the Bears beat Northeast 15-0 in game one and 11-2 in game two to earn the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference championship.
The Bears finished the regular season with a 45-12 overall record and a 35-5 conference record. Miller and her squad will start the postseason Region XI-A tournament on Saturday.
“Our goals are to win both the regionals, and the super regionals, and then head down to nationals in Alabama and compete for a national title,” Miller said.
Whatever happens with the team over the next couple weeks, Meyer thinks this is only the beginning for Miller. He knows she has the talent, and the mindset, to play more than just two years at DMACC.
“She is a competitor. She is vicious,” Meyer said. “She’s got that Kobe Bryant mentality. She’s out there to win and she wants to beat you badly.”
