Forest City softball downs West Hancock in four innings

In the first of the two Top of Iowa West conference games this season between the Forest City and West Hancock softball teams on June 4, Forest City needed just three innings to earn a 16-3 win.

In the second round of the matchup, the result was very similar.

The Indians performed well in all phases of the game, picking up a 13-1 win over the Eagles on Friday night in Forest City.

"I think our big focus today was their number on the scoreboard," Forest City head coach Justin Uhlenhopp said. "We held them to just one. No errors and we played really good defense. That's what we wanted to focus on right now."

The Eagles scored their first and only run in the top of the first inning when Kamryn Eckels hit a triple and Carlee Bruns brought her home on a sacrifice fly.

The Indians responded by scoring five straight runs in the bottom of the first frame. Emma Anderson hit a two RBI triple, Lanna Johnson had an RBI single and two more runners scored on an error.

Forest City followed it up by scoring five more runs in the second frame to make the score 10-1. All five runs came with two outs on the board.