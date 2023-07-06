The Forest City baseball team scored 11 runs late in its Class 2A district semifinals matchup on the road against Okoboji, highlighted by an eight-run fifth inning, to win 14-5 on Wednesday night.

After giving up three runs in the top of the fifth inning, the Indians answered back quickly and rode clutch pitching from sophomore James Hagen in the final two innings to their ninth straight win.

Senior Kellen Moore was responsible for 10 of Forest City’s 14 runs in the leadoff spot, with five runs scored and five runs driven in. He had a pair of powerful swings and launched his third homer of the season along with his fourth triple to help send the Indians to the district championship game.

Moore also stole three bases which brought him to 38 on the season, which is 12th best in the state.

Forest City will take on Estherville Lincoln Central (21-6) in the Class 2A District 1 championship game Saturday night. Their last meeting was on June 13 when the Indians pushed the game to extras with a three-run seventh inning to tie the game at 4-4, but were walked off in the 11th inning to lose 5-4.

Mason City 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5: The Riverhawks held on to their early 5-2 lead after the opening inning and won their final regular season game on the road.

Mason City got to work early against senior Mason Lambert and cracked six hits and drew four walks through the first four innings.

Senior Nolan Stiles led the way offensively and finished the night going 2-for-3 with a single and a double and drove in three runs while scoring one himself. He ended the regular season tied with senior Kaden Tyler for the most RBIs on the team (36).

Newman Catholic 9, South Hamilton 1: Toby Kesten and Doug Taylor were sensational for the Knights to advance to the district final.

Kesten hit a home run and a double in a four-hit night, driving in five runs. In his second postseason start, Taylor allowed one hit in 4⅓ innings and struck out 10. He also had a pair of hits.

Gage Petersen had a pair of hits and RBIs and Max Burt hit a two-run homer.

Newman will host Collins-Maxwell in the final Saturday.

Saint Ansgar 10, Riceville 0: The Saints continued their hot streak, paced by Jayce Schwiesow’s four hits and three RBIs. Two of his hits were doubles.

Tate Meyer was also a standout, striking out nine on the mound in five one-hit innings. He has three hits including one for extra bases.

Connor Mullenbach and Drew Powers had a pair of knocks and drove in a run.

Saint Ansgar will play Lake Mills on Saturday.

Lake Mills 2, North Butler 1: Freshman Stephen Brandenburg and sophomore Kane Koch held the Bearcats to just three hits and combined for seven strikeouts to advance to the Class 1A-4 championship game.

A pair of opening runs in the first inning was all the Bulldogs needed to get past North Butler.

Brandenburg and junior Beau Kaufman scored the two runs, which brought Brandenburg to a team-leading 29 scored runs on the season.

New Hampton 7, Osage 6: The Green Devils fell late on the road, allowing four unanswered runs which started with a three-run sixth inning by the Chickasaws.

Osage led by three at the end of the fifth inning and were just three innings away from advancing to a Class 2A district semifinals matchup. New Hampton tied the game with their three-run sixth inning to send the game into extras and walked it off with a lone run in the eighth inning.

The Green Devils were held hitless through the final two innings by Chickasaws junior Braden McShane, who struck out four of the seven batters that he faced on 31 pitches.

Ogden 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3: The Cardinals broke a two-run tie in the fifth inning but gave up four runs in the bottom of the inning to end their season.

G-H-V was held to just six hits over seven innings and struck out eight times against senior Stellan Wagner. Senior Owen Pueggel finished his career with a solo home run and finished the season with the most RBIs on the team (25).

Bishop Garrigan 10, West Hancock 0: The Eagles end their season on a hitless effort through five innings and finish the year with a 5-17 record.

The Golden Bears scored four runs in the opening inning and capped off the night with a five-run third inning to roll past West Hancock.

The Eagles struck out a combined nine times against Bishop Garrigan seniors Nathan Merron and Drew Fogarty, who allowed just two base runners on walks.

SOFTBALL

West Fork 4, Algona Garrigan 3: Libby Trewin led the Warhawks to the win in the circle and at the plate, racking up 10 strikeouts with one earned run and the sophomore also drove in a run.

JoAnna Wallace also hit a two-run homer for West Fork and Keelee Sheriff and Brecklyn Dickman also had base hits.

The Warhawks advance to play St. Edmond on Friday.

Central Springs 9, Belmond-Klemme 0: Seven of the Panthers' nine hitters recorded a hit — led by two from Aurora Stepleton and Lainie Bouillon — in the 2A-5 region win. Abby Pate homered and Lizzy Hamand drove in three runs too.

Cooper Klaahsen was dominant in the circle too, striking out 17 and allowing just two base runners in the full seven innings.

Central Springs hosts Emmetsburg on Friday.