Five storylines to keep an eye on this softball season

The 2022 Iowa High School softball season will begin on Monday, May 23. There is still a lot of time to get lineups situated and pitchers ready to throw in the circle.

Just one area team, Central Springs, made it to the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge for the state tournament last summer. Could there be more making the trek this summer?

It'll sort itself out soon enough. Here are five storylines to watch for this summer.

HD-CAL losing just one starter from regional final team

Most of the North Central Conference was very young last year as no one that finished with a winning record loses many starters. That includes Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

The Bulldogs, led by Kelsey Enslin, are loaded up one season after reaching a regional final in Class 3A. Right field is the only spot defensively they will look for a new player, but the rest of the team is back.

Anchoring the pitching is senior Avery Hanson, who came at hitters to the tune of a 15-8 record with 180 strikeouts at a 2.73 ERA. The southpaw also hit .471, hit three home runs and drove in 21 runs, all team-highs.

One-hundred eighteen of HD-CAL's 128 runs driven in are back. Just three of its top seven hitters are seniors.

Clear Lake attempting to pick up 2022 where it left off in 2021

The Lions were more cold than hot for much of the season last summer. They started off 2-0, then took a southward nosedive for almost a month, losing 12 of their next 15 contests.

Then the bats woke up and Ashlyn Fread pitched well enough to keep them in games as they rattled off seven wins in a row before being halted in the regional semifinal to Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

Coach Shelly Zeitler's squad bring backs eight starters and both pitchers in trying to recapture the prowess Clear Lake had over the final two weeks. Chelsey Holck, its best hitter, graduated, but there's still plenty of pop in the lineup.

Annika Nelson, an all-state catcher, and Makella Jacobs combined for 11 home runs to fuel the lineup. The Lions will be senior-laden with the bulk of their roster entering their last chapter of high school.

Can Newman become more consistent?

The Knights had their days last season of looking like one of the best teams in Class 1A and other nights where the pitching was far from the likes they have had in recent memory.

Still, Coach Tom Dunn's team was one run away from back-to-back state tournament appearances. He lost four starters, but there is more experience surrounding the 2022 group.

Seniors Leah Martinez and Madi Elwood will form a 1-2 combo in the circle with 75 percent of the infield returning. The outfield will have a complete overhaul as will the power in the lineup with 13 of Newman's 17 home runs gone to graduation.

Some of the Knights contributors also are on the golf team that have a chance to qualify for the state tournament next week.

Juhl the expected focal point of St. Ansgar

As an eighth grader, Josie Juhl was an instant ace as she finished with a 19-7 record with an ERA of 2.70 and recorded 163 strikeouts. She threw 158 innings as the Saints primary starter.

Older sister Mallory Juhl, who missed most of last season with an injury, is expected to take some inning off her sibling's arms. St. Ansgar came one run shy of advancing in the regional tournament last season.

Catcher Abby Hemann, utility player Kennedy Schwiesow and Emma Hicken are three starters returning to the fold as the Saints try to find others to make up for the loss of four of their top six hitters.

Lance Schutjer has led St. Ansgar to 20-plus wins in four of the last five years as the head coach of the program.

Riceville aiming to build off 18-win season

The Wildcats won double digit games for the fourth straight season, but the final tally of victories was the most since the 2008 season in which they also won 18 contests.

Now, Riceville aims to make it consistent, but it won't be an easy task.

It lost five starters, including its best two hitters in Callee Fair and Josie Gansen. Juniors Madison Mauer and Morgan Fair plus senior Emily Johnson are three of its best hitters back in the fold.

Morgan Fair returns in the circle after finishing with a 15-10 record and 89 strikeouts. Of the Wildcats 168 total runs allowed, only 105 of them were earned. Their defense piled up 72 errors and a field percentage just north of 92 percent last season.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

