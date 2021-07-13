Fessler named Player of the Year, Panthers get four on all-conference first team

Traditionally a powerhouse and talented individuals have kept Central Springs softball program at the top of the Top of Iowa East Conference. It generates productive after productive player.

That talent was recognized on Tuesday in the release of the all-conference teams.

The conference champion Panthers have a conference-best four on the first team, led by Player of the Year in junior outfielder Kaylea Fessler and Coach of the Year Belinda Nelson.

Abby Pate, Cooper Klaahsen and Madisyn Kelley join Fessler on the first team. Pate is on the top team for the first time, while the other three are repeat selections.

Fessler led the league in batting average, hits, runs, on-base percentage and was second in slugging percentage. It is her first career player of the year honor.

Klaahsen was the best pitcher, snaring 21 wins and having the lowest earned run average at 1.06. She had the second most strikeouts behind Northwood-Kensett's Kayla Senne, also on the top team for the second straight year.

Kelley belted eight home runs, tops in the conference, as was her getting plunked 13 times. Pate struck out three times in 100 at-bats, the lowest mark amongst all hitters.