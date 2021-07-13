Fessler named Player of the Year, Panthers get four on all-conference first team

Traditionally a powerhouse and talented individuals have kept Central Springs softball program at the top of the Top of Iowa East Conference. It generates productive after productive player.
That talent was recognized on Tuesday in the release of the all-conference teams.
The conference champion Panthers have a conference-best four on the first team, led by Player of the Year in junior outfielder Kaylea Fessler and Coach of the Year Belinda Nelson.
Abby Pate, Cooper Klaahsen and Madisyn Kelley join Fessler on the first team. Pate is on the top team for the first time, while the other three are repeat selections.
Fessler led the league in batting average, hits, runs, on-base percentage and was second in slugging percentage. It is her first career player of the year honor.
Klaahsen was the best pitcher, snaring 21 wins and having the lowest earned run average at 1.06. She had the second most strikeouts behind Northwood-Kensett's Kayla Senne, also on the top team for the second straight year.
Kelley belted eight home runs, tops in the conference, as was her getting plunked 13 times. Pate struck out three times in 100 at-bats, the lowest mark amongst all hitters.
Newman Catholic and St. Ansgar, who met in a Class 1A regional semifinal, each landed three on the first team. The Saints Hali Anderson was the lone repeat honoree amongst the group.
Kealan Curley, Ellie Determan and Faith Wadle were the Knights' selections, while Brooklyn Hackbart and Taylor Hanna joined Anderson as St. Ansgar's trifecta.
Rockford's Gabby Keith was named to the first team for the second consecutive season and West Fork's Maddie Hubka landed on the top team for the first time.
In the Top of Iowa West, five players were named as first team players led by a repeat selection from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Maddie Graham. She was the top hitter for the Cardinals in her final season and was one of their top two pitchers.
The other three were first time members.
The Lake Mills sophomore tandem of Natalie Brandenburg and Madison Edwards were selected for the first time in their prep careers, as was Ellie Caylor, a senior for Forest City.
Below is the complete first team for both East and West with local athletes in bold. Second team and honorable mention will list area players only.
Top of Iowa East
First team
Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs, jr.
Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs, jr.
Cooper Klaahsen, Central Springs, so.
Abby Pate, Central Springs, so.
Toyia Griffin, Nashua-Plainfield, sr.
Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic, sr.
Ellie Determan, Newman Catholic, sr.
Faith Wadle, Newman Catholic, sr.
Kenzie Groen, North Butler, so.
Kiya Johnson, North Butler, so.
Kayla Senne, Northwood-Kensett, sr.
Gabby Keith, Rockford, sr.
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar, sr.
Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar, sr.
Taylor Hanna, St. Ansgar, sr.
Maddie Hubka, West Fork, jr.
Second team (locals only)
Lizzy Hamand, Central Springs, so.
Kiley Hanft, Central Springs, sr.
Carly Ryan, Central Springs, so.
Aurora Stepleton, Central Springs, so.
Madi Elwood, Newman Catholic, jr.
Molly McGuire, Newman Catholic, sr.
Emma Weiner, Newman Catholic, jr.
Ainsley Dodd, Osage, sr.
McKinnley Hoffman, Rockford, so.
Abby Hemann, St. Ansgar, jr.
Josie Juhl, St. Ansgar, 8th grader
Kalli Trewin, West Fork, jr.
Libby Trewin, West Fork, 8th grader
Honorable mention (locals only)
Emme Dietrich, Central Springs, sr.
Leah Martinez, Newman Catholic, jr.
Addy Bachtle, Northwood-Kensett, jr.
Leah Grimm, Osage, so.
Chloe Rooney, Rockford, jr.
Kennedy Schwiesow, St. Ansgar, jr.
Madisyn Bonner, West Fork, jr.
Top of Iowa West
First team
Addie McMurray, Belmond-Klemme, sr.
Ashlynn Willms, Belmond-Klemme, jr.
Abbie Capesius, Bishop Garrigan, fr.
Tara Kron, Bishop Garrigan, sr.
Bailey Meister, Bishop Garrigan, sr.
Lea Friedl, Eagle Grove, sr.
Ellie Caylor, Forest City, sr.
Maddie Graham, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, sr.
Natalie Brandenburg, Lake Mills, so.
Madison Edwards, Lake Mills, so.
Ashlyn Bechler, North Iowa, 8th grader
Cassie Beadle, North Union, jr.
Emily Meyer, North Union, jr.
Sam Nielsen, North Union, jr.
Olivia Von Bank, North Union, so.
Vanessa Von Bank, North Union, sr.
Second team (locals only)
Emma Anderson, Forest City, fr.
Karly Lambert, Forest City, so.
Morgan Krein, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, so.
Scout Kohagen, Lake Mills, fr.
Finley Rogstad, Lake Mills, so.
Carlee Bruns, West Hancock, sr.
Kamryn Eckels, West Hancock, so.
Honorable mention (locals only)
Keevan Jones, Forest City, jr.
Kylie Hughes, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, jr.
Brynn Rogers, Lake Mills, fr.
Dru Hagen, West Hancock, so.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.