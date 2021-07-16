Fessler grows as player thanks to shed, early tryout gone bad

Drive down Spring Road in Nora Springs and you'll be on a gravel road. Glance south and you'll see cornfields. One look to the north and a house is spotted with a pair of red sheds nearby.
One is much more horizontal with some farm equipment. The other one is tall and square-shaped with a vertical door on the side. Adjacent to that is a softball diamond that has no outfield fence.
This is where Kaylea Fessler lives. This is where she has honed in her craft as a softball player.
"It really helped," she said.
What started out as a dream has turned into reality.
Fessler is one of the premier hitters in Class 2A and the Top of Iowa Conference for Central Springs. She was named the east division player of the year for the first time in her career, carries a batting average at an even .500 and provides stellar defense in center field.
She is one of the catalysts in wanting the Panthers to get over the quarterfinal hump on Monday as they enter the state tournament at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge at 5:30 p.m. against Underwood.
"The past couple of years, our goal was to get to state," Fessler said. "We got to the game and it was like 'Oh, we want to do something' but nothing was really happening. Our goal (is) to make it to the championship."
Her work ethic, to the people that know her well, is second to none.
"Even last year, she was not as happy with herself and she's like 'I gotta get better,'" Panthers head coach Belinda Nelson said. "Her and I talked and I said 'When you go in the weight room, what do you do? Are you going through the motions or are you really getting after it?' She goes 'Well' there's your answer."
Nelson advised her to put a little extra in and 'you're going to see it."
To understand how much Fessler has grown, trace back to her early days of playing softball.
'I was terrible'
When Fessler was 7 years old, she had her first softball tryout for the travel ball team stationed in North Iowa called the North Iowa Heat. Her father, BJ Fessler, and Ryan Klaashen were the two lead men in finding local talent.
Many of Fessler's future teammates were at her tryout. One of them was Abby Pate, a current sophomore for Central Springs. Fessler remembers that day well.
"Abby was 6 and she could hit the ball way better than I could," she said.
How did Fessler do?
"I was terrible, I was so bad," Fessler said. "I couldn't hit the ball."
Even her father knew it was not how his daughter expected to perform. He describes her as a perfectionist. So he had to give it to his 7-year daughter straight.
"I have high expectations for her, but I didn't want to crush her," said BJ, one of the Panthers' assistant coaches. "She wants to be great at everything she does and if she fails, she's going to keep trying. I didn't want her to think if she didn't make the tea, it was over."
Klaahsen dialed up the phone and said that Fessler made the team. It stunned her.
"I don't know what he saw in me, but he took a chance on me," Fessler said.
"The rest is history," her father added.
Fessler was a slap hitter as a youngster. She isn't anymore. She added the ability to hit the ball in the air rather can keep it to the ground, all while maintaining the speed.
Which is something that was difficult to adjust to. Her growing a few inches limited her speed early.
"I thought she was pretty average to fast in middle schools, she's harder on herself," Nelson said. "She wasn't slow, but she knew putting a little more time in on agility and working on that quickness."
Since Fessler was in eighth grade, she has been a mainstay in the Panthers' lineup. For most of her eighth grade year, she was batting sixth in the lineup and playing right field.
Then toward the end, Nelson made a change.
She moved the southpaw to the leadoff spot. At the time, it was a move Nelson felt she needed to make to keep someone she viewed as having a bright future in the sport interested.
"I needed that team to stay together," Nelson said. "Once they believed in it, they were going to treat her better to."
It has paid off.
To go along with the change in batting order, Fessler switched from right field to center field as a freshman. An easy change in her eyes.
"It is a little bit of a different mindset," she said. "(In right field), you have to make sure you get all the right angles, it's a harder throw to home, it's harder to throw to third."
As her sophomore season was ready to take shape, COVID-19 halted the start. And with no outside fields able to be used, she didn't have any facility to work out in outside of a gym.
Building the shed
If BJ says he's going to do something, his daughter mentioned he eventually follows his words with actions, but it does take him some time and it depends on what other projects he wants to do.
And building an indoor shed to better equip his players' skills was not one of them at first. Even BJ admitted it started out as a joke.
Then it turned into a serious conversation. Then it turned into a giant red shed being built in a four-month span.
"I love it," Fessler said.
BJ got a company to build it on the cheap and work was beginning over the winter months. It was completed shortly after.
There's a batting cage, a pitching machine and an area that provided plenty of social distancing. Upstairs is a television and couches for relaxation. They are also two bathrooms.
"I bet Kaylea stayed up here more than she stayed in the house the last two months," BJ joked.
When it was finished, Fessler couldn't believe it.
"I didn't think many people wanted this shed. Everybody helped out. We all did it by ourselves," she said.
Everyone associated with the Central Springs softball program knows the code to get in and is comfortable in that environment. It provides a getaway of sorts as well as add in an additional workout space.
Fessler and Cooper Klaahsen each worked out in the shed on Thursday morning due to balancing a job.
"We use this shed so much. We spend the night up here, we'll team bond," Klaahsen said. "It's also a great practice facility that we have under our wing. Always having a place to come out and get a couple of reps, it is really nice. It is pretty cool."
The work has put in by the Panthers. On Monday, it is put to the test.
Getting over the hump
Underwood and Central Springs each made it to the state tournament last season and both went one-and-done. The latter did get a chance to watch the former in 2020.
"We're hoping to put the ball in play and make them make some mistakes," Nelson said. "We have to be disciplined."
The Eagles enter Fort Dodge with a 26-3 record. They beat Tri-Center 11-2 in the regional semifinal that was sandwiched between two wins against Treynor and West Monona by a combined three runs.
Two of the losses came against Logan-Magnolia, the Western Iowa Conference champs and a 1A school.
Still, Underwood possesses a pitcher that can give Central Springs fits.
Senior Ella Pierce has an effective riseball that the Panthers don't see much in North Iowa. They did get to witness it against South Hardin from Hailey Rosonke and believe that will help them.
"Just comparing stats, her pitching stats to mine, she seems like a pretty solid pitcher," Klaahsen said. "The last couple of weeks, we've been focusing on staying off high pitches to hopefully get some hits."
Pierce is also the Eagles' top hitter with a batting average of .543. They have a handful of other hitters clipping at above .300.
They are also patient at the plate, drawing 112 walks to 87 strikeouts this season.
"We're two compatible teams," Nelson said.
There's a shift in mindset of this collection of Central Springs players. In previous years, getting to state was what they saw as a good season. After last year's setback to Northeast, it wanted more.
For the Panthers, this week is a business trip.
"It's a whole different conversation then what we've had the last couple of years," Nelson said. "Very passionate, very dedicated. This group I would say is not my laid back, let's have fun group. They're more the focus, then have fun group. I've kind of liked that about them."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.