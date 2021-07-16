Fessler grows as player thanks to shed, early tryout gone bad

She moved the southpaw to the leadoff spot. At the time, it was a move Nelson felt she needed to make to keep someone she viewed as having a bright future in the sport interested.

"I needed that team to stay together," Nelson said. "Once they believed in it, they were going to treat her better to."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It has paid off.

To go along with the change in batting order, Fessler switched from right field to center field as a freshman. An easy change in her eyes.

"It is a little bit of a different mindset," she said. "(In right field), you have to make sure you get all the right angles, it's a harder throw to home, it's harder to throw to third."

As her sophomore season was ready to take shape, COVID-19 halted the start. And with no outside fields able to be used, she didn't have any facility to work out in outside of a gym.

Building the shed

If BJ says he's going to do something, his daughter mentioned he eventually follows his words with actions, but it does take him some time and it depends on what other projects he wants to do.