Fair cousins making an impact as freshmen for Riceville

The Fair clan has four representatives on Riceville's softball squad this year in senior O'Malley, junior Morgan, and freshmen Lily and Tilliotti.

O'Malley and Morgan have been there and done that at the varsity level, but the younger sisters of each, who are cousins, have made themselves quite comfortable this season in their first extended taste of play at that level.

Tilliotti is O'Malley's sister, and Lily is Morgan's.

"Last year, their role on varsity was courtesy running, so they got on the field, but running is a lot different than playing a defensive position and batting," Wildcats' coach Andrea Bauer said.

That difference is something Lily and Tilliotti have handled well, going from zero at-bats last year to a combined 102 this season.

With the former batting .368 with an on-base-percentage of .429 while tied for the team lead in RBIs with 11, and the latter batting .267 with an on-base-percentage of .370 and nine runs batted in, the transition has been smooth.

They've also stepped in and played solid defense, with Lily taking care of first base duties and Tilliotti patrolling short.

Playing together since the time they got their start in the sport, the cousins are happy to be making an impact after years of work.

"I think it's fun watching each other succeed," Lily said. "It's fun playing with each other. We started when we were in T-ball."

2016 was the last time there wasn't a Fair on the Riceville roster, and all four Fairs on this year's team make up the top-four for RBIs.

How the family has managed to produce such athletes for a long period of time comes from a simple recipe.

"We work together as a team and have fun together," Tilliotti said.

Bauer is very happy with all of the freshmen this year, with Kylie Dvorak and Jaylyn Beran each getting significant playing time, as well.

She believes their readiness to come in and make an impact is due in part to being multi-sport athletes and getting varsity experience in other sports.

"I think our freshmen are doing a really good job of adjusting to that varsity play," Bauer said. "I'll attribute that to, a lot of them got a lot of experience on varsity in basketball as freshmen. I think that has helped them mentally for varsity softball, too."

