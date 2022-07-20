Errors, stranded runners cost Central Springs in state semifinal heartbreaker

FORT DODGE – Errors have been far from the last worry for Central Springs' softball team. It had a fielding percentage of 96 percent entering Wednesday's Class 2A semifinal.

In its biggest game of the season, miscues defensively came at the wrong time.

Three errors in the third and fourth innings combined allowed fourth-ranked Iowa City Regina to pull ahead, hang on and pull off one of the upsets of the state tournament with a 7-4 triumph over the top-ranked Panthers on Wednesday night at the Rogers Sports Complex.

"You got to play solid all the time," Central Springs head coach BJ Fessler said. "You got to get it done when the time comes and that was what we didn't get done. You play this game long enough and you're going to have that happen."

Eight straight trips to the state tournament have not yielded that elusive state championship appearance. This one, however, stings the most.

"It hurts," senior catcher Madisyn Kelley said. "Last year stung but to do it two years in a row is heartbreaking."

Last year, the Panthers (32-2) were dashed of their championship hopes to eventual champion North Linn and it happened on Iowa Central Field.

Same diamond, same jerseys and same result.

Heartbreak.

"It is such an indescribable feeling," outfielder Aurora Stepleton said. "You can practice 1,000 hours, 10,000 (hours), andf sometimes games like that where you out-hit the other team and you just don't do it.

"There's nothing like that. There's nothing that can describe the pain."

The top two seeds and two of the best teams in the classification – Central Springs and North Union – were upset in the semifinals. The two programs will play a third place game on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Two comebacks later, Regina will play Wilton in an all-River Valley Conference title game at 5 p.m.

"We didn't make the play," Fessler said.

The three errors is one of the highest the Panthers have had all season long. They happened at crucial times.

Pitcher Cooper Klaahsen, fresh off a no-hitter in the quarterfinals over 24 hours ago, nearly snared a comebacker. It dropped, she picked it up and threw over the outstretched arm of Lizzy Hamand.

That kept the top of the fourth inning alive and after an eight-plus pitch battle between Klaahsen and Jillian Panther, the latter ripped a two-run single to give the Regals a 3-2 lead.

"In hindsight, I should have yelled to go to two (since) we had time," Fessler said.

Regina (23-11) never trailed from that point on.

It added four more runs on four hits and two additional errors to up the lead to 7-2. Starting pitcher Emma Nibaur ripped a two-run single and on a Kelley error, allowed the bases to clear.

Panther capped the frame with an RBI base hit, finishing the night with two hits and three runs batted in.

"We couldn't make the plays to get them out," Kelley said. "There's really no words. We just didn't come out on top."

Central Springs had more than its fair share of chances to make a comeback.

In the fourth, Abby Pate led off with a single and was thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double. The Panthers proceeded to load the bases and all-state infielder Ashlyn Hoeft stepped to the plate.

Nibaur threw back-to-back off-speed pitches to strike Hoeft out and end the threat.

"Every single girl in our lineup and every single girl on our bench can hit," Stepleton said. "In situations like that, it is surprising. We can't makeup run deficits like that with one hit."

Two runs crossed the plate in the fifth to cut the Central Springs deficit to 7-4, but it stranded runners on the corners and the inning ended on a hard hit ball to right off the bat of Carly Ryan that was caught.

It recorded two singles in the seventh and Ryan stepped to the plate as the tying run with a chance of redemption.

She lined out to first and it ignited a celebration by the Regals. And on the Panthers side, it was tears and sadness of coming up short.

Or as Fessler called it "disappointing."

"Just the result," he added. "Not disappointed in our effort. We were gritty. We gave them almost all their runs. Didn't get it done for the girls and I apologized."

Ten runners were left on base by Central Springs. It could never find that big hit. For a lineup that has experience and high averages across the board, it didn't happen.

"We have to know that we need that base hit instead of the long home run," Kelley said. "It will hurt. Let it hurt as a team."

The start by the Panthers couldn't have went any better.

Kaylea Fessler and Kelley each sent pitches over the fence for a quick 2-0 lead. Kelley has three career home runs in the semifinals.

The energy from the dugout and the momentum was theirs for the taking.

"We needed to keep that pedal down," Kelley said. "We kind of let up a little bit."

It all came to an abrupt end. Now, Central Springs has to re-focus and go for the next best thing which would be a third place victory over the Warriors.

Yet for a program that had state title aspirations, it won't be easy. That said, Coach Fessler knows who to turn to for leadership.

"It is going to come down to the seniors," he said. "We need to send them out the way they deserve to be sent out. That's our focus."

Stepleton, with tears welling up in her eyes, described the result in a positive mindset.

"We just have to stay together as a team...," she said. "We have to realize games like this don't define us. They don't define us as players, as teammates. There's always something to look forward to and something we have to go on and work harder at."