Eight straight: Central Springs lead wire-to-wire in regional final victory over Osage

When BJ Fessler took over as head coach of Central Springs' softball program, he deemed the 2022 team as team No. 1.

It means a lot of things. First team he's the head coach of; one pitch, one inning and one game at a time.

It also means the Panthers current ranking and seed for the Class 2A state tournament next week.

Fueled by a four-run inning in the first and the dominance of Cooper Klaahsen yet again, 2A top-ranked Central Springs put its foot on the gas pedal and never let up in its 10-0, five-inning triumph over 13th-ranked Osage on Monday night in the regional final at home.

"Every year you start over," Fessler said. "That's a really good Osage team and I knew we'd have a battle on our hands. You think offense all the time and it has been awesome."

The Panthers make it eight trips in a row to the Rogers Sports Complex. They'll open the 2A tournament as the No. 1 seed and face unranked and eight-seeded Mount Ayr next Tuesday in a state quarterfinal at 3 p.m.

In the regional semis, the Raiderettes upset fourth-ranked Interstate 35 and edged out West Central Valley 5-1 in the regional final.

"It is still there in the back of our heads, but it is still one game at a time," Klaahsen said.

Central Springs (31-1) has not played a full seven-inning game all postseason long and have outscored its three opponents 32-0. It hasn't allowed a run since the top of the sixth inning against 1A No. 9 Clarksville back on June 28.

That defense and Klaahsen in the circle is peaking at the right time.

"We just need to put it all together," junior Abby Pate said.

Klaahsen, a right-hander, has faced 44 batters in the regional tournament. She's struck out 33 of them. The only time Osage put a ball that left the infield was in the fourth inning.

"She's been working and working towards that," Fessler said. "You got to get four base hits to get a run against us, that is tough."

Central Springs was preparing to face either Ashley Halbach or Aubrey Chapman or Mari Fox this week. Once it got closer to first pitch, it knew the opposition would be Halbach.

The Green Devils started her in the first regular season meeting and the senior lasted a full inning and gave up four runs.

"We're very familiar with her because we play travel ball with her," senior outfielder Kaylea Fessler said. "We thought we have to jump the gun."

Abby Pate delivered the big hit with a two-run double in the four-run bottom of the first. Kaylea Fessler had an RBI double in the second and third innings while Madisyn Kelley and Ashlyn Hoeft each produced an RBI double.

The Panthers lineup got five total hits from No. 9 hitter Carly Ryan and Kaylea Fessler in the leadoff spot. The latter and Kelley each recorded two RBIs.

"Azaria, Cooper down there, but especially Carly, they leadoff any other team that we ever had," Coach Fessler said. "They're on base when Kaylea comes back around. We do that on purpose."

Meanwhile, the Green Devils (22-7) were sobbing on the other side of the diamond. Coach Nick Hemann's squad graduates two seniors in Halbach and Maegan Krebsbach.

Both played their final softball games in the green and white.

"These girls are creating a culture, a program that is second-to-none," Hemann said. "We coached them extremely hard and that embraced it. The ones that bought in, they did a great job. That's all I can ask."

Hemann took over in February and sold Osage on a vision. He got the program to a regional final. It will be in Class 3A next summer with aspirations to get into Fort Dodge.

"It would have been very easy for them to waver the other way and they didn't," he said. "They're great girls."

Central Springs will celebrate another regional title, but that won't last much longer. It will reset before heading back to the state tournament for the first game next week.

And try to finish the job of a state title.

"Our quench for that is not done yet," Kaylea Fessler said.