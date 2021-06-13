Eckels takes on leadership role with West Hancock softball team

Kamryn Eckels is only a sophomore on the West Hancock softball team.

But her experience as a three-year starter, her work ethic and her play on the field automatically gives reasons for other players on the team to look up to her.

Off to a hot start at the plate, Eckels has also grown into the role as one of the leaders on the team.

"I think she's kind of run with that responsibility of knowing that she is an upperclassmen without actually being an upperclassmen," West Hancock head coach Ethan Weiss said. "With her years of experience, she's definitely one of our leaders that we can rely on."

Although the West Hancock softball team is still looking for the spark to get its season going, Weiss and the Eagles will undoubtedly count on Eckels to lead the team in more ways than one.

Luckily, it's a role that Eckels will gladly take on.

"I think a lot of the younger girls look up to me and ask me a lot of questions to help them, which makes me feel good about myself knowing that I can help them improve," Eckels said.

Basing it off her play on the softball diamond alone, other players on the team have good reason to seek advice from Eckels.