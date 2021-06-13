Eckels takes on leadership role with West Hancock softball team

Kamryn Eckels is only a sophomore on the West Hancock softball team.
But her experience as a three-year starter, her work ethic and her play on the field automatically gives reasons for other players on the team to look up to her.
Off to a hot start at the plate, Eckels has also grown into the role as one of the leaders on the team.
"I think she's kind of run with that responsibility of knowing that she is an upperclassmen without actually being an upperclassmen," West Hancock head coach Ethan Weiss said. "With her years of experience, she's definitely one of our leaders that we can rely on."
Although the West Hancock softball team is still looking for the spark to get its season going, Weiss and the Eagles will undoubtedly count on Eckels to lead the team in more ways than one.
Luckily, it's a role that Eckels will gladly take on.
"I think a lot of the younger girls look up to me and ask me a lot of questions to help them, which makes me feel good about myself knowing that I can help them improve," Eckels said.
Basing it off her play on the softball diamond alone, other players on the team have good reason to seek advice from Eckels.
Through eight games this season, Eckels is batting .545, with three doubles and seven runs scored. She's the only player on the roster with double digit hits.
"I think hitting-wise, I've started well," Eckels said. "I don't usually pay attention to my average and all that. From the start, I've hit well and I haven't had a lot of strikeouts, which made me more confident when I step up to the plate."
In her first season as an eighth-grader for the Eagles, Eckels batted .269. As a freshman, she batted .394. Eckels attributes her better batting average this year to one main thing.
"I take the fundamentals very seriously because I know that if I don't do them well at practice, then it's not going to make a difference at the game for me," Eckels said.
The Eagles (0-8, 0-7 TOI West) are in the process of searching for something that will give the team the spark it needs to start stacking wins on top of each other.
If the squad is to do that, Weiss knows that Eckels will definitely play a role in those victories.
"I'm definitely hoping that her hitting continues to stay steady or continue to grow as the season goes," Weiss said. "Then she's able to be that spark for us and be able to continue to get on base and score runs for us."
West Hancock plays Lake Mills at 6 p.m. on Monday in Britt. Then, the Eagles will hit the road and play at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Eagle Grove.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.