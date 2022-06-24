Eagles rally twice in final two innings, defeat Indians for first time in nine years

The celebration was nine years in the making.

West Hancock's softball team has been through a lot of losing, especially to Forest City. It hasn't been exactly smooth sailing with 18 losses in a row coming into the week.

The Eagles won their first game of the year two nights ago. They didn't waste time notching their second.

Down five runs entering the sixth and three when the seventh began, West Hancock rallied both times on Friday night to triumph over the Indians 14-13 at home for its first win over its rivals since 2013.

"It was great, especially for our seniors," Eagles head coach Ethan Weiss said. "They could have easily given up when we were down (10-4), instead they kept fighting back. I'm very proud of the girls."

When Jade Cook crossed home plate to end the Top of Iowa West game, everyone in the West Hancock (2-19, 2-13) were screaming and cheering. Once the dust settled, it was singing to "Sweet Caroline" and taking pictures.

For seniors Cook and Sydney Meyers, it was the first time they experienced a victory against a longtime foe.

"(We wanted) to work as a team, rather than individuals," Cook said.

It was Cook that tied the game with a two-run single with two outs. The Eagles had the winning run at second base with Morgan Francis stepping to the plate.

On a 2-2 count, Francis hit a dribbler to the shortstop and the throw caromed off Brooklyn Craft's glove and Cook dashed home for the game-winning run.

"Our mentality has definitely gotten stronger as we've gone on," Weiss said. "I told them all along, offensively, we're a dangerous team once we start putting stuff together."

The drama kicked off in the sixth.

Down 10-5, West Hancock slowly chipped away with a four-hit frame. It took advantage of three errors, the last one was a high throw from Indians catcher Allison Klein over the third basemen's glove that tied the game at 10.

Eighth grader Payton Whipple ripped a two-run double that trimmed its four-run deficit in half.

"It worked out in the end for us," Eagles catcher Dru Hagen said. "It was nice to come back and we had a lot of work still to do. It just shows that it is never over until it is over."

Forest City (4-11, 4-9) didn't whittle under the pressure down one.

With two outs, Samantha Bergstrom belted a three-run home run just over the right field fence to put it up 13-11 and three outs away from snaring its fifth win on the season.

West Hancock wasn't uptight or deflated. Quite the opposite.

"This was a huge surprise," pitcher Eden Nielsen said. "We worked our way back. We kept our attitudes up and made sure it didn't bother us."

Hagen finished 4-for-4 at the plate and Nielsen recorded two hits, but her damage was done in the circle. The sophomore southpaw struck out 16 batters and danced around 12 walks and a couple hit by pitches.

The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead with three runs on three hits in the second after scoring in the first. Admittedly, that area has been one of their struggles this season that turned around on Friday.

"It is always bat early," Hagen said. "We have accomplished it sometimes, but not a lot this season."

Forest City worked counts full and plated six runs in the third on five walks.

Klein and Hayden Brown registered RBI walks and Craft roped a two-run single. The Indians added four more runs in the fourth as they batted around the lineup in both multi-run run frames.

Bergstrom drove in five runs on two hits while Klein scored twice and had two RBIs. Keevan Jones and Aubrey Miller each crossed home three times.

Hagen, Cook and Nielsen all believe Friday has the potential to be a program-defining win. Maybe West Hancock could start to turn the corner and be in the upper echelon of teams in the conference.

Weiss sure is the same thinking as his players.

"We're a real young team so that helps those kids gain those confidence," he said. "We should continue to grow."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.