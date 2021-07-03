Dunn sticks with softball, stays at Newman Catholic and piles up 1,000 wins

His players didn't realize how close he was until two weeks ago. It was never brought up when the season began on if the 2021 Knights would be the team to deliver him that milestone.

So everyone started counting how many wins he needed to get No. 1,000. At that point, it was six when the record was 19-5. That began the planning stages for when it could happen.

The earliest Dunn would've earned the win would have been during a weekend tournament in Garner. It turned out it took until the final regular season game to get it.

Newman Catholic stumbled down the stretch, going 6-5. Ellie Determan admitted that the focus may have been on getting Dunn that 1,000th win over anything else.

"That might have been a factor," Determan said. "We kind of beat ourselves. Sometimes we weren't focused enough. There were a couple games where we had as rain delay that might have gotten us out of the mode a little bit."

That mentality changed. The Knights had lost four of five games before a triangular with Riceville and Sumner-Fredericksburg in Sumner on Thursday.

Then the focus became getting back on the right foot and they did with two convincing wins to bring Dunn to 999 on his career.