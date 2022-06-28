Dugout's unique, creative chants help HD-CAL softball stay energized

During a Hampton-Dumont-CAL softball game, the cheers from the dugout are just as much a part of the action as what's going on on the field.

With a special chant for every single player in the lineup, the Bulldogs help pump up the batters at the plate and the pitchers in the circle.

There's the chant: "niner, niner, hit a line-driver" for Emma Ott, who sports the number nine. "She's Trinity, she's Swart" gets repeated for the team's shortstop. When Aubryee Showalter is at the plate, the dugout verbally spams "one", as she wears the number 11 on her back.

Those are just a few of the cheers that are tailor-made for the players. The team can also make anything fit into the famous "olé" chant that is often heard at soccer games.

All of the players seem to enjoy their own individual chants. Whether it gets them locked in at the plate or helps them to break character with a laugh during an intense moment, the value of the dugout atmosphere is easy to understand.

There can be some exceptions, though.

"Sometimes the coaches don't (like it) because there's a bunch of screaming," Teaghan Bird said with a chuckle.

Even if the coaches don't always enjoy the screaming from the dugout, they know just how important it is.

Head coach Kelsey Enslin has emphasized positive cheering and ways to promote the team. She believes the dugout has been a huge part of keeping the girls up during a season that hasn't always been easy.

She also wants everyone to know that, even if you're not out on the field making plays, what happens in the dugout is just as important.

"We talk a lot about how everyone has a role on the team and them understanding that, even if your role is your cheering, that's a big part of what's happening," Enslin said. "You're not just in the dugout, you're knowing what's going on. You're cheering for things, you're excited. It keeps our energy up as a team."

There's a notebook where the team writes down different chants. Sometimes they are inspired by cheers from other programs that they find online or on social media. A lot of the time, they use their own creativity to conjure up the latest bit of encouragement.

The activity from the dugout helps players like pitcher Avery Hanson, who always has eyes on her when she's in the circle. Having that support system to back her up means a lot, and it helps to have a group of girls who are always ready to lift up the players out on the field.

"We've played with each other for so long," Hanson said. "As a team we're really experienced with one another, so just to have that bonding and those relationships, it's really awesome to have those memories and just to know those girls."

With three games left in the regular season before a meeting with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in a Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal, being stuck in a seven-game losing streak isn't an ideal spot to be in.

But with the dugout there to light the torch and keep that flame of energy burning, the team will have a shot to create some surprises.

Everyone is back to 0-0 in the postseason, and that's makes this time of year so special.

"The only thing that matters is your district and who you play in the first round," Hanson said. "I don't care if we're on a seven-game losing streak. It doesn't matter to me as long as we beat Clarion in the first round."

