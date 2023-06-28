Cooper Klaahsen pithed a gem for Central Springs, striking out 12 in a complete game to lead the Panthers to a 6-1 win over Newman Catholic on Tuesday night.

The senior allowed the one unearned run in the first inning was lights out from there. She allowed just three hits with no walks in the game.

Abby Pate led the Central Springs offense with a pair of hits and an RBI.

Aubree Sellers drove in Newman's only run in the loss. Sami Kruckenberg was solid in the circle until the seventh inning, which she gave up four runs.

Saint Ansgar 13, Northwood-Kensett 1: Aspen Falk had a big night for the Saints, going 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, three RBIs and two stolen bases.

Mallory Juhl went 2-for-2 at the plate with a pair of RBIs and Lia Halfman had two base knocks too.

Josie Juhl struck out eight in four innings in the circle.

Osage 16, Rockford 0: All nine Green Devils hitters recorded an RBI in the win, led by Leah Grimm who blasted a three-run home run and walked twice.

Erica Gast, Aubrey Chapman, Sydney Muller, Kaitlyn Olson and Mylie Howe all drove in two runs. Gast was 2-for-2 with a pair of extra base hits.

Hannah Hillman had the Warriors' lone hit, a double.

North Iowa 5, Lake Mills 4: The Bison walked it off in the seventh inning with two runs after Lake Mills took the lead in the top half of the inning.

Jaycee Plath had a pair of hits in the game, one of them a double, and Emma Eichenberger had an RBI.

Bailey Dagestad led the Bulldogs with two hits and two RBIs and Madison Edwards also drove in a pair.

Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: Karlee Lehman went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Cowgirls.

The team finished with 14 hits, and MacKenna Hasty and Kennedy Trca each had multi-hit performances.

Emily Van Dusseldorp had the Cardinals' lone base knock.

North Butler 5, West Fork 1: The Warhawks were held to one hit in the contest, a single from Brooke Rother.

Libby Trewin was solid on the mound, surrendering four earned runs and striking out 12. She also had the team's lone RBI.

Algona Garrigan 13, Forest City 3: The Bulldogs pulled away late with a seven-run fifth inning to complete the mercy rule.

Aubrey Miller and Brooklyn Craft each had RBI base hits for the Indians.

Belmond-Klemme 18, West Hancock 3: The Broncos pulled away with a 14-run third inning. Adasyn Lamb had two hits and drove in three runs.

Five different Eagles had base hits in the contest, led by Heather Engstler who drove in a pair of runs.

Other scores from North Iowa: Riceville 9, Nausha-Plainfield 2