MANLY — Central Spring's Cooper Klaahsen has pitched in big games before.

The Panthers' 2A regional final was a new experience for her.

Klaahsen pitched a pair of shutout innings on Monday night before rain suspended the remainder of the game to Tuesday.

In the resumption, the senior dominated Columbus Catholic.

Klaahsen finished the final five innings perfect, striking out nine of the 15 batters she faced to lead Central Springs to a 6-0 win over the Sailors. The win sends the Panthers to the state tournament for the ninth straight season.

Klaahsen's complete-game shutout ended with one hit — allowed in the game's first inning on Monday — and 13 strikeouts.

"Definitely some nerves coming into this game but I know that I have a good defense and good offense behind me so I'm pretty confident," she said. "It's not ideal to come back a second day, but we played just as well as we did yesterday starting it off."

Central Springs, who posts one of 2A's best offenses, was not clicking like it had most of the year. It still came up clutch, taking advantage of some key mistakes by the Sailors.

In the first, a two-out error on a throw to first base plated a Panther run.

A dropped fly ball in the infield in the second inning turned into the backbreaker, with Central Springs scoring four unearned in the frame.

The suspension happened in the middle of the bottom of the second inning and Columbus Catholic coach Ryan Reginald hoped his team could flush the miscues and get the final out to limit the damage.

A hit by pitch at the restart derailed that.

"It just swung the momentum again back their way and opened the game up," Reginald said. "That was the hope, that was the plan. It just did not work out that way."

An RBI single by Carly Ryan made the game 6-0 in the third and the rest of the game belonged to Klaahsen.

After making some tweaks to the way she pitched midseason to help play through an injury, Klaahsen has been stellar in the postseason. She has 39 strikeouts in 18 innings so far.

The worst of the injury occurred when the Panthers lost four of seven games in mid-June. Since then, it is eight straight wins for Central Springs.

"It was a downfall that we had to work through and I had to change my mechanics just to make it through games without being in so much pain," Klaahsen said. "We found a way to work through it. We have fought really hard the last few weeks."

That stretch showed a lot to Central Springs coach BJ Fessler.

With a few other players battling injuries, he saw other players play well while trying to piece together a team.

"It forced us to change some things and some other girls stepped up but it took us a while to adjust," Fessler said. "You go through those moments but the key is going through it, not just to it. We went through it and found our way to the other side."

Much like Central Springs, Columbus Catholic bounced back from a midseason skid to make a regional final in Regenold's first season as the coach of the Sailors.

How his team rebounded from the six losses in nine games for a comeback win over Hudson and defeating Dike-New Hampton in the postseason was what stood out to Regenold.

"In the end, this group really came together this year; they are really tight," he said. "They can flat-out hit. They attack the ball and our top six in the lineup was pretty nasty.

"It was a great year, wonderful first season. Finished 26-12, I will take that all day long. We were just one game short."

Central Springs returns to Fort Dodge looking to one-up its' previous two seasons of finishing in third place.

Fessler said his Panthers are still not perfect, but he still likes where his team is heading into the state tournament.

"We always say winning and losing will take care of itself," he said. "We have to play well. It's never who we are playing, it's how we are playing. We just need to get our kids hitting together and Cooper doing that and we will be just fine."

