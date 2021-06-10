Confident Newman Catholic softball picks up from where it left off last season

The Newman Catholic softball team was able to get over the hump and qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2012 last season.
Although the Knights' season came to a close against eventual state champion Collins-Maxwell in the first round of the state tournament, Newman Catholic still finished with an overall record of 19-4.
Head coach Tom Dunn knew his team could pick up in 2021 right where it left off in 2020.
And so far, that's exactly what the Knights have done.
"They've got a lot of confidence, especially when we went down to the state tournament and faced a pitcher who is now throwing for Virginia and we hit her all over the park," Dunn said. "Even though they beat us, I think our girls realized that we can hit anybody. They expect to win now."
Through 14 games, Newman Catholic holds a 12-2 record, including a 10-5 win over Mason City on Tuesday night.
What might come as a surprise is that the Knights are doing it without their three best players from a season ago. Gone are last year's seniors Lily Castle, Hailey Worman and Paige Leininger, who all hit over .400 and played important roles in the field.
"After we ended last year, we knew who was going to have to step into different roles and what we're going to have to do to fill those roles," senior Molly McGuire said. "Even though we're missing our main three players, I feel with everyone stepping up, we can fill them."
Through 14 games, this season's team has eight players batting over .300. The Knights are also using more of a tag-team approach in the circle, with juniors Leah Martinez and Madi Elwood getting similar opportunities to start games.
McGuire says the Knights have brought some players who played in the outfield a season ago into the infield this year in order to fill shoes.
"They know the game well enough, so they know that if everyone is talking and contributing in that way, we can succeed," McGuire said.
Newman Catholic, currently ranked eighth in Class 1A in the IGHSAU rankings, has been excellent to start off the season.
McGuire and Dunn both know that there's still more work to be done.
"We still haven't played a complete game," Dunn said. "We haven't had the pitching, hitting and defense all together. To be 12-1 (before Wednesday's 12-3 loss to Central Springs) without having played perfect yet is wonderful. We know we still can get better, but we also have some really tough games coming up."
Newman Catholic will play St. Ansgar at 6 p.m. on Friday in Mason City.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.