Confident Newman Catholic softball picks up from where it left off last season

The Newman Catholic softball team was able to get over the hump and qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2012 last season.

Although the Knights' season came to a close against eventual state champion Collins-Maxwell in the first round of the state tournament, Newman Catholic still finished with an overall record of 19-4.

Head coach Tom Dunn knew his team could pick up in 2021 right where it left off in 2020.

And so far, that's exactly what the Knights have done.

"They've got a lot of confidence, especially when we went down to the state tournament and faced a pitcher who is now throwing for Virginia and we hit her all over the park," Dunn said. "Even though they beat us, I think our girls realized that we can hit anybody. They expect to win now."

Through 14 games, Newman Catholic holds a 12-2 record, including a 10-5 win over Mason City on Tuesday night.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What might come as a surprise is that the Knights are doing it without their three best players from a season ago. Gone are last year's seniors Lily Castle, Hailey Worman and Paige Leininger, who all hit over .400 and played important roles in the field.