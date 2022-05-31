Comets snare NEIC-opening sweep over Go-Hawks

Most teams are going to avoid pitching to Charles City power hitter Rachel Chambers this summer.

Do so at your own risk.

The Comets possess two capable hitters behind the all-state infielder in sophomore Alex Wohlers and junior Ava Ellis.

"It is a lot of pressure, but I think we handle it really well," Ellis said. "We know we're good batters. I definitely think Alex and I are a force to be reckon with."

They proved it on Tuesday night.

Ellis smacked around four hits – three of them doubles – while driving in four runs while Wohlers launched a pair of home runs in Game 2 to power the Comets to a pair of run-rule wins, 11-1 and 12-2, over Waverly-Shell Rock in the first night of Northeast Iowa Conference action at Charles City High School.

"Everybody keeps putting in time and giving all their effort for the team, not just for themselves," Ellis said.

With the departure of Ashlyn Hoeft via transferring plus the graduation of Kiki Connell, it left Charles City (3-3, 2-0 NEIC) needing to replace two of its best hitters last season.

Ellis and Wohlers showed flashes they could be that against the Go-Hawks.

Wohlers deposited a solo home run in the fifth inning in the nightcap and then belted a two-run shot that was part of a five-run sixth that gave the Comets the victory in six innings.

"I normally pull the inside pitch, but today I guess I was sitting on it right," Wohlers said.

Ellis recorded three RBIs in the opener.

The Comets were coming off three straight losses, two of them at their home tournament over Memorial Day weekend. Ellis admitted they came out flat against WSR early.

Payton Hadley and Delaney Ruzicka, their Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, provided a lift in the third.

They both reached on singles, then Lydia Staudt and Emerson Bohlen recorded RBI base hits to give them a 2-1 lead.

"We played some small ball, we put some pressure on and we rolled after that," Charles City head coach Brian Bohlen said.

After just one total base runner in the first two innings, the Comets recorded 12 hits over the final three and plated all of their runs. Staudt, Emerson Bohlen, Ellis and Hadley notched two hits.

Chambers registered two runs and two RBIs while Ruzicka scored three times in Game 1.

"Our inexperience showed this weekend, we faced extremely good pitching," Coach Bohlen said. "Tonight, the energy was there and we did a much nicer job of staying comfortable."

After WSR (0-4, 0-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead off a solo home run from Maya Willey in the nightcap, Charles City responded with a three-run third started with a solo shot off the bat of Claire Girkin and ended with an RBI double from Ellis.

It added two additional runs in the fourth and fifth then broke the game open and ended it in the sixth. To go with the combined five hits from Wohlers and Ellis, Keely Collins finished with two hits in Game 2.

"We've been working on our hitting at practice so it paid off," Wohlers said.

Natalie White and Girkin garnered wins in the circle. White danced around four walks and a handful of hits to give up only one run in the opener while Girkin fired in six strikeouts in the nightcap.

For the Go-Hawks, Mary Carolus finished the doubleheader with four hits in five plate appearances. Emma Thompson and Willey had two hits apiece in the second contest.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

