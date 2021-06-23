Comets gain vital NEIC sweep over Vikings

"Last year opened my eyes to see the potential I had in slapping," Connell said. "There's so much you can understand. I watch a lot of YouTube videos and work on the tee, too."

It was a 2-1 deficit Charles City faced in Game 2 before it mounted another rally.

Ellis reached on an error, was moved to second on a passed ball and was at third following a SAC bunt from Delaney Ruzicka. Connell slapped the game-tying single then went to work on the base paths.

Bound for UNI in the fall, the senior stole second and third to end her night with six stolen bases then scored on a Lydia Staudt bunt that Decorah's pitcher Emma Johnson flipped to her catcher and Connell beat the throw for the go-ahead run.

White took care of business from there.

The right-hander wiggled her way out of two runners on base with one out in the seventh to get an infield popup then a groundout to her that ended the game.

"Just practicing in the dugout, a lot of that mindset," White said.

From the fourth inning until the final out, White retired 12 of the last 15 batters, including nine straight.