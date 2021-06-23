Comets gain vital NEIC sweep over Vikings

Natalie White was not on the varsity roster, let alone have a varsity number, for the early portion of Charles City's season.
She was the top pitcher on its junior varsity team. It led to a bump up to varsity, being used primarily as a reliver for Dani Reetz or Olivia Litterer.
White was given the start in the nightcap of a Northeast Iowa Conference twinbill on Wednesday night and flourished.
The sophomore allowed only four hits and retired nine batters in a row at one point to lead the Comets to a sweep over Decorah by 6-4 and 3-2 decisions at Charles City High School.
"My teammates are very accepting and a lot of them were the first ones on board to say 'Hey, let me help you out,'" White said.
Charles City (18-7, 10-3 NEIC) sits a game back of Crestwood for first and now is up a game over the Vikings. It also pushed the winning streak to three after losing three straight.
Late offense spurred the sweep.
Tied at four entering the bottom of the sixth of the opener, Allie Cross roped a pitch on an 0-2 count to the gap that plated Alex Wohlers to give the Comets their first lead of the game.
Kiki Connell, who finished the night with five hits – four in Game 1 – notched a seeing-eye single up the middle that plated Ava Ellis, who reached base via a one-out walk, for an insurance run.
"Last year opened my eyes to see the potential I had in slapping," Connell said. "There's so much you can understand. I watch a lot of YouTube videos and work on the tee, too."
It was a 2-1 deficit Charles City faced in Game 2 before it mounted another rally.
Ellis reached on an error, was moved to second on a passed ball and was at third following a SAC bunt from Delaney Ruzicka. Connell slapped the game-tying single then went to work on the base paths.
Bound for UNI in the fall, the senior stole second and third to end her night with six stolen bases then scored on a Lydia Staudt bunt that Decorah's pitcher Emma Johnson flipped to her catcher and Connell beat the throw for the go-ahead run.
White took care of business from there.
The right-hander wiggled her way out of two runners on base with one out in the seventh to get an infield popup then a groundout to her that ended the game.
"Just practicing in the dugout, a lot of that mindset," White said.
From the fourth inning until the final out, White retired 12 of the last 15 batters, including nine straight.
"She pitched very well," Comets head coach Brian Bohlen said. "She hasn't had too many starting roles, figured let's give her the start tonight. Had a lot of confidence in her. Found ways to work herself out of a lot of issues."
Reetz rebounded from a four-run first with a better executed changeup to work out of a bases loaded jam in the second inning of the opener and didn't face much trouble the rest of the way.
The senior allowed three runners to reach scoring position for the remainder of the night. She got Vikings pinch hitter Fiona Buresh to groundout to snare the first win of the night.
Wohlers had two hits in Game 1 while Rachel Chambers drove in two on a double during a three-run first. In the nightcap. Ashlyn Hoeft recorded a pair of hits.
"We knew after Oelwein and (Crestwood), we needed to focus," Bohlen said. "I'm very proud of the girls, they've put in the work the last three days and it's paid off."
