Comets change approach, avoid 'taking things for granted'

"We get antsy in the box," leadoff hitter Kiki Connell said. "Our mentality entering the box has changed. We are all ready to go get a hit for our teammates, rather than for ourselves or our own batting averages."

That mindset worked when Charles City needed two runs in the sixth of Game 1 and two runs in the fifth of Game 2 in order to come away with a sweep of Decorah.

It's a three-game sample, but Charles City's offense clubbed 10 hits against the Saints and 13 hits over the course of 12 innings in which it registered an at-bat. That's not too different than the three-game skid it faced.

What is different is fewer strikeouts. Charles City struck out one time during the twinbill on Wednesday compared to striking out 22 times over the last four games.

"We know that our lineup is stellar," Connell said. "We've been around the game long enough to know we have so much more potential. We needed that kick."

While the offense has potential to create havoc for an opponent, the Comets' defense has fallen off.

They had five errors in the nightcap against the Vikings and eight for the two games. In the doubleheader loss to the Cadets, they had six total and six alone in the loss to Oelwein.