Comets change approach, avoid 'taking things for granted'

There's a success rate the Charles City softball team has accumulated over its program history.
It has qualified for the state tournament nearly 30 times. It was an annual occurrence during the 1970s, 80s and 90s. It has run off five straight seasons of traveling to Fort Dodge.
During a three-game stretch, dropping Northeast Iowa Conference games to Crestwood (twice) and Oelwein provided a reason for the Comets to look themselves in the mirror.
"We were taking too many things for granted," Charles City head coach Brian Bohlen said. "We expected to step on the field and win games and that's just not going to happen. We refocused, had some extra practices, our approach pregame has changed.
"Maybe it was a good wake-up call. The girls have really responded."
Over the last three games, the Comets have turned the tide and are playing with a different approach and mindset. That has resulted in a 10-4 victory over St. Ansgar and a conference sweep over Decorah by 6-4 and 3-2 verdicts on Wednesday.
The changes were minimal, yet vital to what the Comets (18-7) want to accomplish as the regular season comes to a close in a couple of weeks.
At times, hitters in their lineup would choose the pitches they want to crush or hit a pitch and see where it goes. Case in point: in the opener against the Vikings, they were set down in order in back-to-back innings on a grand total of eight pitches.
"We get antsy in the box," leadoff hitter Kiki Connell said. "Our mentality entering the box has changed. We are all ready to go get a hit for our teammates, rather than for ourselves or our own batting averages."
That mindset worked when Charles City needed two runs in the sixth of Game 1 and two runs in the fifth of Game 2 in order to come away with a sweep of Decorah.
It's a three-game sample, but Charles City's offense clubbed 10 hits against the Saints and 13 hits over the course of 12 innings in which it registered an at-bat. That's not too different than the three-game skid it faced.
What is different is fewer strikeouts. Charles City struck out one time during the twinbill on Wednesday compared to striking out 22 times over the last four games.
"We know that our lineup is stellar," Connell said. "We've been around the game long enough to know we have so much more potential. We needed that kick."
While the offense has potential to create havoc for an opponent, the Comets' defense has fallen off.
They had five errors in the nightcap against the Vikings and eight for the two games. In the doubleheader loss to the Cadets, they had six total and six alone in the loss to Oelwein.
Plays that are routine for an infield that has two upperclassmen on the left side and two underclassmen on the right side were either thrown high, thrown at the runner or to the side.
"There were a lot of balls getting put in play and we faced some teams that had some good hitters," Bohlen said. "A lot of the errors was a lack of focus or a lack of confidence. Some of these girls have played in two-to-three state tournaments. Mentally, we need to get over it and then we'll be fine."
"We don't need the saving grace, we need the routine ones," Connell added.
Bohlen understands that his team will likely need to go on the road in order to make it back to the Class 4A tournament. The Comets have been ranked since the preseason, but will be far from being in the top-8, which is one of the keys to hosting a regional final.
That doesn't faze him.
"We've got all the tools," Bohlen said. "If tonight's team shows up in regionals, we'll be just fine."
Connell is far from concerned, either. Bound for UNI this upcoming fall as a track recruit, the senior believes these last three games, minus the errors, will be what allows Charles City to be back where it has been.
"Now we know we're going to fight," she said. "As long as we keep our heads down and continue to work as hard as we have been."
