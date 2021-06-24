Clear Lake pulls off upset over No. 8 Newman Catholic

There was nothing but good news for Mason City Newman Catholic entering Thursday night.
It moved up in the newest softball rankings to No. 8 and will be the top seed in a Class 1A regional, meaning it could host a regional final in a couple of weeks.
The one spell of bad news was due to an explosive offense from Clear Lake that went missing for a handful of games, but emphatically made a return to put together the biggest win of its season.
The Lions clubbed 14 hits, methodically moved runners on base and even scored some due to errors from the Knights or wild pitches to piece a 13-7 upset on the road to put a six-game skid clear in the rear view mirror.
"It's exciting," Clear Lake head coach Shelly Zeitler said. "Felt awesome. Finally, we might be getting over the hump."
In nearly half of the Lions (7-12) wins, they have broken double digits. They trailed 4-0 then went to work from the second-through-fifth inning.
Clear Lake took the lead in the third with four runs to turn that four-run dericit into a one-run cushion. Layne Lester and Emeny Brattrud each roped RBI doubles in the frame.
Then it busted the game open in the fourth.
Eleven batters were sent to the plate in a six run, five hit to balloon the advantage to 11-5. The Lions top-five batters in the lineup all crossed home plate at least twice.
"We started focusing more on where she as going to place the ball," senior first baseman Chelsey Holck said. "Aiming for base hits and have them make the errors instead of us striking out."
There were multiple times during that stretch of Clear Lake runs that Newman Catholic (21-7) would misplay a ball in the outfield or have an errant throw into the infield.
It finished with a handful of errors and even more wild pitches.
"The pitchers didn't hit their spots early on and they took advantage it," Knights head coach Tom Dunn said. "We just were not focused and you could see it all the way around the field. They made the plays and we didn't.
"I'm not worried, I know this team is capable of winning a lot of big games."
Holck, Lester and Brattrud all registered three hits on a total of 13 at-bats. Brattrud drove in three runs while Annika Nelson roped a pair of hits out of the leadoff spot.
Newman Catholic stranded the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings. It scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, but a 1-3 groundout ended the rally and the game.
It left 12 runners on base, nine of them on second or third base. Emma Weiner drove in two of her three runs on a single in the first; Kealan Curley and Alyse Ball each recorded two hits.
"We've got to have somebody in that pressure situation get that key hit," Dunn said. "Early in the year, we did all the time. Now we just need to get back into that."
Clear Lake gets St. Edmond and Humboldt, two of the top teams in the North Central Conference, before closing the regular season against Forest City and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
It travels to Sumner for its first regional game against Sumner-Fredericksburg.
"We finally get to play somebody different," Zeitler said. "The girls came up ready to hit the ball."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.