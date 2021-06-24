Clear Lake pulls off upset over No. 8 Newman Catholic

"We started focusing more on where she as going to place the ball," senior first baseman Chelsey Holck said. "Aiming for base hits and have them make the errors instead of us striking out."

There were multiple times during that stretch of Clear Lake runs that Newman Catholic (21-7) would misplay a ball in the outfield or have an errant throw into the infield.

It finished with a handful of errors and even more wild pitches.

"The pitchers didn't hit their spots early on and they took advantage it," Knights head coach Tom Dunn said. "We just were not focused and you could see it all the way around the field. They made the plays and we didn't.

"I'm not worried, I know this team is capable of winning a lot of big games."

Holck, Lester and Brattrud all registered three hits on a total of 13 at-bats. Brattrud drove in three runs while Annika Nelson roped a pair of hits out of the leadoff spot.

Newman Catholic stranded the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings. It scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, but a 1-3 groundout ended the rally and the game.