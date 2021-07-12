Charles City's run of state appearances comes to a halt

There is a core nucleus returning in 2022.

Lydia Staudt will likely transition to center field and the leadoff spot taking over for UNI-bound Kiki Connell. Rachel Chambers, one of the state's best power hitters, returns, as does Ashlyn Hoeft, to anchor the heart of the lineup.

Two underclassmen in Ellis and Wohlers both hit over .300 and will be back, too. Delaney Ruzicka, a sophomore, played in over 30 games.

"We have some more girls who are working hard," Chambers said. "There were some girls who were sitting on the bench and they're ready to see their time. I think that this offseason is going to be good."

In the circle, the late-season emergence of sophomore Natalie White will make her one of the pitchers to watch, along with classmate Olivia Litterer, in order to replace Reetz.

Bohlen did not mince words on what the 2021-22 offseason means for those pair of pitchers.

"I think those two, they had some success this year, but to get to that dominant pitching level, I think they understand this offseason is going to be different than any other," he said. "I think either one of them could be a really dominant pitcher in the future for us."