Charles City's run of state appearances comes to a halt

Time to start a new streak.
After four consecutive seasons of making the trek to Fort Dodge for the Class 4A state softball tournament, Charles City will begin offseason work a little earlier than usual.
The Comets, ranked for the majority of the season inside the top-15, fell out in the final couple of rankings and had to go on the road for a regional semifinal, in which they dropped a 6-4 contest to No. 9 West Delaware on Saturday night.
"That's your goal all year, so to come up short of your goal, that's hard to take," Charles City head coach Brian Bohlen said.
The Comets end the season at 24-12. And if things would've gone Charles City's way, it could've continued.
Bohlen estimates they left about nine runners in scoring position against the Hawks. Down 6-0 entering the sixth inning, Charles City began to rally with one in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Too little, too late. And the glaring obvious was that Charles City outhit West Delaware 13-7.
"We never got the big hit," Bohlen said. "Our hits didn't come at the right time. If we get those hits earlier in the game with runners in scoring position, it is a totally different ballgame."
Kiki Connell, in her final time as a prep athlete for the Comets, went 4-for-4 at the plate. Allie Cross, another senior, drove in two runs, while freshman Alex Wohlers had three hits, two of them doubles. Ava Ellis also registered a pair of hits.
Only one of the five runs allowed by senior Dani Reetz was earned. Charles City committed three errors.
"A bunch of us were talking on the way home, we were like, 'It's frustrating because the better team lost,'" Chambers said. "We held our heads down at that point afterwards knowing that we should've won."
For a team with high aspirations after falling in the quarterfinals last season, the Comets' downfall can be traced to allowing big innings and not being able to recover.
In half of the losses, they allowed their opponent to score at least five runs in one half-inning.
"A lot of it was a lack of the mental game, at that point," Chambers said. "It's frustrating in that way, too, knowing we were consistently doing it."
There was a change in how Charles City approached warm-ups and at-bats prior to a Northeast Iowa Conference sweep of Decorah. The Comets proceeded to win their next five games heading into the final weekend tournament in Iowa City.
All that good flow ended with three losses to 5A opponents and it couldn't recover in time by narrowly beating Waverly-Shell Rock 4-1 in the regional opener, the same squad it beat 19-5 one week prior.
"We were lacking the confident side," Chambers said. "We don't give ourselves a little bit of credit."
There is a core nucleus returning in 2022.
Lydia Staudt will likely transition to center field and the leadoff spot taking over for UNI-bound Kiki Connell. Rachel Chambers, one of the state's best power hitters, returns, as does Ashlyn Hoeft, to anchor the heart of the lineup.
Two underclassmen in Ellis and Wohlers both hit over .300 and will be back, too. Delaney Ruzicka, a sophomore, played in over 30 games.
"We have some more girls who are working hard," Chambers said. "There were some girls who were sitting on the bench and they're ready to see their time. I think that this offseason is going to be good."
In the circle, the late-season emergence of sophomore Natalie White will make her one of the pitchers to watch, along with classmate Olivia Litterer, in order to replace Reetz.
Bohlen did not mince words on what the 2021-22 offseason means for those pair of pitchers.
"I think those two, they had some success this year, but to get to that dominant pitching level, I think they understand this offseason is going to be different than any other," he said. "I think either one of them could be a really dominant pitcher in the future for us."
Bohlen mentioned Claire Girkin as a potential third pitcher. He also said there are a bevy of pitchers in the lower levels and even in middle school that should provide talent and depth for the next several years.
Yet, all what was on Chambers' mind on the bus ride back to Charles City was how she, Hoeft and Staudt will lead the program as five-year varsity stalwarts.
"I know for sure us three will do a great job on what needs to happen," she said. "We have a lot of talent and it showed. Some leadership is going to come through this year."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.