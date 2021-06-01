Charles City softball reloads with ace pitcher, top of lineup

Facing opponents from Eastern Iowa – particularly the Mississippi Athletic Conference – has been the bug-a-boo for Charles City.

It has lost to perennial Class 4A power North Scott in back-to-back trips to the state tournament in Fort Dodge. It faltered 10-1 to Class 5A No. 2 Muscatine in its home tournament over the Memorial Day weekend.

"We had some injuries and we had some kids play out of position," Comets head coach Brian Bohlen said of last year's loss to the Lancers. "Other than the one inning against Muscatine, we played with them. The potential to play with anyone is there."

With its ace and most of the hitters from the batting order back, Charles City has concrete plans for a sixth straight trip to the Rogers Sports Complex in July.

Getting back to Fort Dodge is far from the main goal of this squad. They've shown they can get to that point.

Being able to be a contender for a state championship is at their forefront.

"Not only make it there, but do well there," outfielder Lydia Staudt said. "It's definitely stung all of us and motivates us to do better."