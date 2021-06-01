Charles City softball reloads with ace pitcher, top of lineup

Facing opponents from Eastern Iowa – particularly the Mississippi Athletic Conference – has been the bug-a-boo for Charles City.
It has lost to perennial Class 4A power North Scott in back-to-back trips to the state tournament in Fort Dodge. It faltered 10-1 to Class 5A No. 2 Muscatine in its home tournament over the Memorial Day weekend.
"We had some injuries and we had some kids play out of position," Comets head coach Brian Bohlen said of last year's loss to the Lancers. "Other than the one inning against Muscatine, we played with them. The potential to play with anyone is there."
With its ace and most of the hitters from the batting order back, Charles City has concrete plans for a sixth straight trip to the Rogers Sports Complex in July.
Getting back to Fort Dodge is far from the main goal of this squad. They've shown they can get to that point.
Being able to be a contender for a state championship is at their forefront.
"Not only make it there, but do well there," outfielder Lydia Staudt said. "It's definitely stung all of us and motivates us to do better."
The Comets enter the second week of the prep season 2-2. They have their 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup in Kiki Connell and Staudt joining late from an extended track season.
So long as those two get on base, Dani Reetz feels like the offense can stack up with anyone in 4A.
"Having them at the top is huge because they are amazing slappers," Reetz said. "All throughout our lineup, we can score a lot of runs. We have a strong batting system."
Staudt, a medalist in the 3A long jump and the team's top returning hitter from a season ago with a batting average of .462, agrees.
"Everybody's improved since last year," the junior said. "I have faith we can put up runs."
There's some pop in the middle of the lineup, paced by six home runs and 20 RBI's a season ago from junior Ashlyn Hoeft. Sadie Gebel and Allie Cross also had an average above .360 while Ava Ellis drove in 17 runs last summer.
Reetz anchors the pitching staff. She posted an 11-3 record last year with an earned run average of 1.58.
"She's gotten better at hitting spots, controlling her off-speed," Bohlen said. "She's seen growth in her approach to different hitters."
There's some depth behind her this year, compared to 2020.
Sophomore Olivia Litterer is ahead of the race between her and three other JV pitchers to be the second starter if Reetz needs a breather. Litterer started the game against Muscatine and got out of some jams in the middle innings after allowing five early runs.
Reetz feels this is the deepest number of pitchers behind her the Comets have had.
"We have a lot more diversity, we have more strengths," the senior said.
Charles City beefed up its schedule this summer. To go along with bringing in the Muskies and Class 1A No. 10 Clarksville to town, it will face another 5A opponent in Cedar Falls and face 2A No. 3 Central Springs.
The Comets will also go to a weekend tournament at North Fayette Valley High School.
"There's a reason why we invited these teams to this tournament and the competition is only going to make us better," Bohlen said. "We try to schedule that tough competition; it's just nice to see teams you don't typically see."
