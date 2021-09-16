Chambers blossoms into D-I softball prospect, verbally commits to Drake

When Rachel Chambers was a freshman at Charles City High School, she was already envisioning life after she earned her diploma.
It didn't involve living in Iowa.
"I was like, 'I want to venture out,'" Chambers said. "As you get older, you realize out of state tuition is too much money."
Fast forward four years and Chambers is going to be staying in the Hawkeye State.
The Comets softball star announced Thursday on her Instagram and Twitter her verbal commitment to Drake University to continue her softball career.
"The campus was super nice and really just liked everything about it," Chambers said. "I love Iowa. I wanted to go to a bigger city, it is something that I enjoy. I like the atmosphere that it brought."
Her official visit to the Des Moines campus was last week. Coach Rich Calvert and Chambers had exchanged some phone calls over what she was looking for in a four-year university.
So Calvert customized the visit to fit Chambers specifications.
"They really made it feel like home," Chambers said. "I was very comfortable with it because I knew he had put time into the visit."
The Bulldogs have just six players on their roster not from Iowa.
"It says a lot for Iowa as a whole," she said.
Drake was the only Division I school to extend a scholarship offer. Northern Iowa expressed interest, but didn't offer. Chambers felt if she waited, more offers would pile up.
She wasn't willing to wait.
"I was comfortable with (Drake)," Chambers said.
Charles City head coach Brian Bohlen feels that with her talent, Chambers can go in and contribute immediately for the Missouri Valley Conference program that has had back-to-back under .500 seasons after a 43-16 campaign in 2019.
"I think Rachel had a lot of options; Drake seems to be a really good fit for her," Bohlen said. "Use her talents to help the team."
The final decision marks the end of a journey that Chambers took, which included a low point and a high point in the span of a calendar year.
A torn anterior cruciate ligament ended her sophomore season. It came after a freshman campaign in which she led the team in home runs (15), RBIs (67) and slugging percentage (.960). She was third in batting average and on base percentage.
Turns out that season was a continuation, not an anomaly.
Chambers bettered some of those numbers over the summer, belting a new career high 19 homers and driving in 64 runs while roping an average of .415 and a slugging of 1.000.
The home run and RBI totals were both top-5 in the state regardless of classification and top-2 in Class 4A.
"I worked really hard to get myself back with physical therapy and lifting weights," Chambers said. "Working on the mental aspect, too. It is insane how much that is slept on."
Bohlen knew that the power numbers would return after a significant knee injury.
"Honestly, coming into the season, I thought she had a chance to hit over 20 home runs," Bohlen said. "Her bat speed is phenomenal and she sees the ball well. She just does everything right.
"If she weren't injured (in 2019), I think she could have made a legitimate run at the all-time Iowa state record for home runs."
Chambers fully believes her junior season turned her into a D-I prospect. At Drake, she'll be majoring in kinesiology in hopes of becoming a strength and conditioning coach for high school athletes.
"I was still very young and I still had room for improvement," she said. "It was now or never, really. I was very pleased with my season."
Charles City returns her and seven other starters to its lineup. Plus two pitchers are back in late-season standout Natalie White and fellow junior Olivia Litterer.
The expectation when the season was over to start a new streak of getting to the state tournament in Fort Dodge. Through a couple offseason meetings, those plans haven't changed.
"Open gyms are going to be different so we utilize our time better," Chambers said. "I know that Natalie is going to be working with one of our assistant coaches on pitching."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.