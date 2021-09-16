Chambers blossoms into D-I softball prospect, verbally commits to Drake

The home run and RBI totals were both top-5 in the state regardless of classification and top-2 in Class 4A.

"I worked really hard to get myself back with physical therapy and lifting weights," Chambers said. "Working on the mental aspect, too. It is insane how much that is slept on."

Bohlen knew that the power numbers would return after a significant knee injury.

"Honestly, coming into the season, I thought she had a chance to hit over 20 home runs," Bohlen said. "Her bat speed is phenomenal and she sees the ball well. She just does everything right.

"If she weren't injured (in 2019), I think she could have made a legitimate run at the all-time Iowa state record for home runs."

Chambers fully believes her junior season turned her into a D-I prospect. At Drake, she'll be majoring in kinesiology in hopes of becoming a strength and conditioning coach for high school athletes.

"I was still very young and I still had room for improvement," she said. "It was now or never, really. I was very pleased with my season."

Charles City returns her and seven other starters to its lineup. Plus two pitchers are back in late-season standout Natalie White and fellow junior Olivia Litterer.