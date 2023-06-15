OSAGE — Central Springs features one of the best offenses in the state.

The Panthers entered Wednesday night scoring more than 10 runs a game with a team batting average of .401.

That firepower was on full display again as Central Springs defeated conference rival Osage 12-5 after scoring eight runs in the first three innings.

All nine Panthers recorded a hit, led by Aurora Stepleton who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run.

"It's definitely taken everyone," Stepleton said. "You see people having off nights, sometimes the top of the lineup has off nights, sometimes the bottom does. But everyone picks each other up. It's working every inning towards that goal."

That work started early Wednesday as Sharli Fessler, the game's third batter, launched a two-run home run into left field.

Carly Ryan singled up the middle a few batters later and Central Springs was off to the races again.

The Panthers built up an 8-1 lead after three innings.

"They work at it, there is no shortcut to it," coach BJ Fessler said. "We have worked on it a long time, from lifting weights to travel ball and doing all the little things. They really work at it. It's great for it to show up in a big game."

For as big of a matchup as it was for both teams, Central Springs sprung out of the gate.

Slowly, Osage chipped away at the deficit.

Aubrey Chapman blasted the first of two home runs — a two-run laser to left-center field — in the bottom of the third inning. Leah Grimm made it back-to-back with a solo shot of her own.

The second homer from Chapman cut the lead to 9-5 in the fifth.

It was the second night in a row that Central Springs saw a large lead get clipped down after a six-spot from Bishop Garrigan cut a nine-run lead down to three Tuesday.

The Panthers ended up seeing their opponent creep back into it again, thanks in part to a two-run double from Zalia Dahlstrom.

"We just need to make sure we finish strong and keep going," Stepleton said. "We don't slow down on anything, nothing in at-bats. We just need to keep our heads in."

Some of it was great hitting, like the three home runs between Chapman and Grimm.

Another key factor was Panthers pitcher Cooper Klaahsen playing through a nagging injury. The senior still found a way to pitch a complete game with 12 strikeouts.

Fessler said the team has been working on mental training to try to stay locked in over the course of what has been a dominant season so far.

"We are trying to figure that out, so it's a bunch of ups and downs and just being tough enough to refocus on the next pitch is a strength for us," he said. "It's hard to get refocus and not let the last play affect things. Our girls are getting better at it, and we are getting tougher."

PHOTOS: Central Springs at Osage baseball and softball 061423-spt-osage-cs-bb-1.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-bb-2.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-bb-3.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-bb-4.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-bb-5.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-bb-6.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-1.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-10.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-2.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-3.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-5.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-7.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-8.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-9.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-11